Zambia journalist Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya win BBC News Komla Dumor award

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/ MAKASA KAUNDA Wetin we call dis foto, Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya na di seventh winner of di award

one hour wey don pass

Zambian TV and radio presenter Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya don win di 2022 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

At 25, Buyoya don become di youngest recipient of di award wey dem launch for 2015.

E be di first of di seven winners so far from southern Africa.

Currently, e be TV host and reporter wit Diamond Television for Zambia, where e start work five years ago.

Dem create di award to honour Komla Dumor, one presenter for BBC World News, wey die suddenly at di age of 41 for 2014.

Buyoya follow for di footsteps of Victoria Rubadiri, Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.

Di runner-up for dis year prize na Ivory Coast Lindsay Aida Guei, wey presents her own talk show on Canal+ Elles, one Africa-focused TV channel.

Wia dis foto come from, Dingindaba Buyoya Wetin we call dis foto, Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya na di seventh winner of di award

Di Zambian reporter go spend three months working wit BBC News teams for London across TV, radio and online.

E go also receive training and go dey mentored by leading BBC journalists.

As part of di placement, e go travel to one kontri for Africa to report on a story wey go dey broadcast to di BBC's global audiences.

"Finding out say I win di BBC News Komla Dumor Award na one of di best things to don happun for my life," Buyoya tok.

"I get huge admiration for Komla prodigious work. I always wan be journalist and I don watch back Komla news reports, I dey inspired by im powerful storytelling and im dedication to covering Africa authentically.

"I dey truly grateful to be part of Komla legacy."

Di judges hail Buyoya for im journalism, his charisma and im passion for sharing stories about di continent through digital platforms.

"We dey look forward to welcoming Buyoya to BBC News. We dey excited by im journalistic talent, and see am flourish during im BBC placement," BBC Africa head Juliet Njeri tok.