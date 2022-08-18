US and Taiwan wan do trade tok-tok as China dey beef di Island nation

America don announce say dem go start fromal trade negotiations with Taiwan. Dis dey come three weeks afta US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit wey cause serious gbas-gbos.

Di Office of di US Trade Representatives say di first round of tok-tok suppose start for "early fall".

Dia tok-tok go include trade facilitation, digital trade and anti-corruption standards.

Di relationship between di US and China don dey tough afta Ms Pelosi go Taiwan.

Di US-Taiwan Initiative for 21st Century Trade bin first dey announced for June.

Both sides dey now tok say, dem don "reach consensus for di negotiating mandate".

Trade between US and Taiwan for 2020 bin dey worth almost $106bn (£88bn).

Di announcement dey come wen China don launch dia biggest military exercises ever around Taiwan afta Ms Pelosi visit for early August.

Under di "One China policy", American get formal relationship with China and not di island of Taiwan.

But dem also get unofficial relations with Taiwan including continuous arms sales go di island so dem go fit defend dia self.

Beijing see di self governing island as part of dem, wayward territory wey dem go unite with mainland.

But Taiwan na self ruled island wey ee demselves as separate from di mainland.

Sperately on Thursday, correct US diplomat for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink say Beijing "growing gra-gra... dey threaten di peace and coole mind of di Taiwan Strait".

E add say, "we go continue to take calm but correct steps to uphold peac and stability as Beijing dey do dia own to go against am and support Taiwan as our long standing policy allow am".

Wetin to know about China and Taiwan

Why China and Taiwan dey beef demself? China dey see di self ruled island as part of dia kontri and insist say dem go join mainland and dem fit join by force.

How Taiwan dey governed? Di island get dia own constitution, democratically elected leaders and about 300,000 active troops for dia armed forces.

Who recognise Taiwan? Only few kontris recognise Taiwan. Many recognise di Chinese goment ova dem. Di US no get official ties with dem but get law wey say dem go help di island with wetin you use defend demselves.

Why Taiwan important to di rest of di world? Taiwan economy dey seriously important. Many of di world everyday electronic equipment - from phones to laptops, watches and games consoles - dey run on computer chips wey Taiwan dey make. By one measure, one single Taiwan company - di Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC - get more dan half of di world market.

Taiwan fit defend imsef? China fit attempt to "reunify" by non-military means like to make dia economic ties stronger. But for any military confrontation, China armed forces go defeat Taiwan military. China dey spend more dan any kontri except US on defence and fit draw on im plenty different powers, from im navy power to missile technology, aircraft and cyber attacks.