Boris Johnson go resign as UK leader

Wetin we call dis foto, Boris Johnson

18 minutes wey don pass

Boris Johnson go resign as UK Conservative party leader today and go continue as prime minister until the autumn.

Johnson go publicly announce im resignation later on Thursday.

One official for No 10say: "Di prime minister will make a statement to the country today."

A Conservative leadership race go happun dis summer and a new Prime Minister go be in place in time for di Tory party conference in October.

Tori be say oga Boris Johnson bin speak to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of di Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of im decision.