President Rajapaska finally resign - Wetin fit happun next for Sri Lanka?

Gotabaya Rajapaksa don resign as president of Sri Lanka afta e run go Singapore in di face of mass protests for im kontri.

Former president Rajapaksa land for Singapore afta e first fly go di Maldives on Tuesday night.

Reports say e go wit im wife and two bodyguards.

Believe dey say e wan leave Sri Lanka before e step down to avoid di possibility of arrest.

Di cost of food, fuel and other basic supplies don rise well-well for Sri Lankans.

Now wey President don resign wetin go happun next?

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe wey dey serve as acting don ask di parliament speaker to nominate a new prime minister.

Wickremesinghe want pesin “wey go dey acceptable to both di goment and opposition.”

E make dis call afta demonstrator say dem go continue to protest until both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe resign from goment.

Protesters wey dey para sake of di serious political and economic crisis for di kontri decide to remove both di President and di Prime Minister.

Di PM and President bin promise to resign 13 July but no official resignation letter yet but di opposition party say dem dey expect di letter before midnight.

Di president bin run comot di kontri overnight wit im wife and two bodyguards go Maldives and order di PM to take over as acting president, but e neva formally resign.

Earlier on Wednesday, protesters breach one security cordon wey dey protect di prime minister office for Colombo, di capital of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka dey danger?

Sri Lanka dey in danger of sliding into more chaos – even lawlessness.

For di second time in less than one week, protesters break into one highly-secure goment building - dis time di office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

E no dey clear yet weda President Rajapaksa bin send im resignation letter – as im bin promise today.

Di protesters want make Wickremesinghe too step down as dem see am as pesin wey dey close to di Rajapaksa family.

Di Speaker of parliament say Members of Parliament go vote to choose a new president on 20 July. But Rajapaksa party, di Sri Lanka People’s Front, get sizeable majority for parliament.

If dem elect Wickremesinghe again wit di support of MPs from di governing party, then protests dey likely to continue.

If Wickremesinghe use force to drive protesters, e go fuel more tensions. Dat go also pit di security forces against di protesters.

Senior military leaders maintain say dem go abide by di constitution. But things fit get ugly if dem no reach compromise soon.

If peace no dey restored soon, di kontri fit enta anarchy and if dat happun, di following fit befall di kontri:

Refugee: Di number of pipo wey go run comot di kontri go plenty as dem go migrate go kontris wey dey closer and safer.

When conflict happun for Somalia for di 1900s, more than two million leave dia homes - 20% of di population.

Some 678,000 dey officially accepted as refugees for foreign countries while thousands more run comot dia devastated homeland go live abroad.

Living Standard: Wit di economic crisis for di kontri now, di standard of living go worse pass wetin e be now.

E fit lead to civil war: If goment no dey for kontri to keep order e fit lead to lawlessness and pipo go take laws into dia hands and dat fit lead to civil war.

Wetin dey fuel di crisis for Sri Lanka?

Di kontri foreign currency reserves don virtually run dry, dis one means say dem no get enough money to buy goods from oda kontris.

Di price of everyday goods don rise sharply. Inflation dey run at more than 50%.

Lack of medicine don bring di nation health system to point of collapse.

Plus light no dey for most part of di kontri.

Di kontri no get enough fuel for essential services like buses, trains and medical vehicles, and officials say dem no get enough foreign currency to import more.

Dis lack of fuel don cause petrol and diesel prices to rise seriously since since di year start.

Plan dey to solve di crisis?

Sri Lanka gomewnt get more dan $51bn (£39bn) in foreign debt, dem owe China $6.5bn, and di two kontris dey negotiate how to restructure di debt.

Di G7 group of leading industrial countries - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the US – don tok say dem go support Sri Lanka attempts to reduce dia debt repayments.

Di World Bank don agree to borrow Sri Lanka $600m, and India don offer at least $1.9bn.

Di Sri Lankan goment also dey tok wit di International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a possible $3bn (£2.5bn) loan.

The IMF – wey dey work wit 190 member countries to stabilise di world economy – say goment go need raise interest rates and taxes as a condition for any deal.