'In need of a miracle' - Update on pastor Gray life-threatening condition

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

15 minutes wey don pass

Pastor John Gray, di founder of Relentless Church, one megachurch for Greenville, South Carolina, USA dey hospital in 'critical condition'.

Dem admit into di critical care unit for one unnamed hospital wit a saddle pulmonary embolism with additional blood clots for im lungs.

Aventer Gray, di wife of Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church don call on di christian community to keep her husband for dia prayers.

Pastor Gray wife tell her over 241 thousand followers on Instagram say she and her family "stand in need of a miracle."

She later come reveal say her husband dey hospitalized for pulmonary embolism, wey be blockage for one of more arteries inside di lungs.

"Hello family. My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers," Aventer Gray write on Sunday.

Relentless Church, also write,"We believe in the POWER of PRAYER"

"And we dey believe God for a complete healing for our Pastor - Pastor John Gray" di church write ontop dia verified Facebook page.

Aventer Gray tok about her husband condition

Aventer Gray say her husband, John Gray dey admitted immediately to di critical care unit (CCU).

E dey wit a saddle Pulmonary Embolism for di pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots, she tok.

"After feeling a little different over di past couple weeks, e go ER on Thursday evening and dey immediately admit am to CCU with...

"...a saddle Pulmonary Embolism for di pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots."

"Di Saddle PE dey in a position wey fit potentially end im life if e shifts at all."

"Di clot burden dey severe and only God dey hold am in place. E dey currently for CCU...

"...and based on CT and Echo we go need two types of surgery sake of di pressure now on di heart within the next 24 hours."

Aventer Gray continue to explain more about how di nature of her husband condition according to wetin doctor tok.

"To place dis in perspective, di doctor say pipo don bin come di hospital dead with dis exact scenario wey e waka enta hospitak with."

"Di Doctor say God gatz to keep am through di night and e no fit move, or even get up to waka go bathroom."

Kemi wey get Nigerian roots wan be UK Prime Minister, check who she be 4 hours wey don pass

Pastor Gray condition, why e be public mata

Since di announcement from Aventer Gray, plenti pipo from di christian community, oda pastors and leaders don share dia supportive thoughts for Gray and e family.

Actor and R&B singer Tyrese Gibson post one photo of Gray holding im newborn daughter for Instagram with message of support for di pastor and e wife.

Early today, di Aventer give more update about John gray health condition.

She write say 'leg clot don go, remaining lung clots wey need to disapear.'

Di motivational speaker wey dey popular get a million followers for im verified instagram page.

Im get massive following across di world.

For some, im health condition na test to dia Christia faith.

Some odas dey concerned say as pesin wey dey motivate odas, dem wish say im go quickly recover.

Pastor John Gray, Relentless Church get massive black American following.

Wetin be pulmonary embolism?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis Image na Part Of one Series On Pulmonary Pathologies

According to the Mayo Clinic, Pulmonary embolism na blockage for one of di pulmonary arteries for di lungs.

For most cases, pulmonary embolism dey caused by blood clots wey go travel to di lungs from deep veins inside di legs. or, rarely, from veins for oda parts of di body (deep vein thrombosis).

Ds na because di clots block blood flow to di lungs, pulmonary embolism fit dey life-threatening.

However, quick treatment dey greatly reduce di risk of death.

Mayor Clinic asvise say taking measures to prevent blood clots for legs fit help protect pesin against pulmonary embolism.

Common signs and symptoms of Pulmonary embolism include shortness of breath, chest pain, leg pain or swelling.

Rapid or irregular heartbeat, fever, excessive sweating and a cough wey fit produce bloody or blood-streaked (mucus) na also symptom.

Late Osinachi husband no escape for Kuje prison break - NCS 4 hours wey don pass

Who be John Gray?

John Gray na di senior pastor of Relentless Church for Greenville, South Carolina.

Gray dey still serve as a teaching voice for Lake wood Church for Houston, Texas.

Dem born Pastor John Gray for Cincinnati, Ohio and im currently dey reside for Greenville with im wife Aventer and dia two pikin.

Im kids na John Gray IV (four) and Theory Aspyn-Sky Gray (Tutu).

According to informate from di John Gray website, e be two-time published author of di "I am Number 8" and "Win from within"