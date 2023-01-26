Authorities do U-Turn move trans rapist from women to men jail

Authorities don move one trans woman wey rape two women before she change gender to a men's prison according to BBC Scotland.

Isla Bryson bin dey remanded to Cornton Vale women prison for Stirling afta dem convict am of di rapes wen she be man wit di name Adam Graham.

Dem don since move am go HMP Edinburgh.

Bryson decide to transition from man to awoman while awaiting trial.

Dem carry am go di male wing of HMP Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon.

E happun afta First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announce say Bryson no go dey allowed to serve her sentence for Cornton Vale.

Bryson don due for sentence next month afta dem convict am on Tuesday. Reports say dis go be di first time wey trans woman don dey convicted of raping women for Scotland.

But wia im suppose serve dat sentence don be di subject of heated debate, wit worry about di safety of oda women for di female jail if dem put Bryson dia.

Di Scottish Parliament bin pass legislation last month, di aim na to make am easier for pipo to change dia legally-recognised sex, but Ms Sturgeon say di changes no play any part for di Bryson case.

Di Gender Recognition Reform Bill don dey blocked by di UK goment over di possible impact on equalities laws wey apply across Scotland, England and Wales.

Speaking for di First Minister Questions for di Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon say she agree say e no dey possible to get rapist within di women prison.

E dey tok directly about di Bryson case, she say: "E no go dey right for me, in respect of any prisoner, to give details of wia dem dey locked up.

"But sake of di understandable public and parliamentary concern for dis case, I fit confam to parliament say dis prisoner no go dey locked up for Cornton Vale women prison.

"I hope say dat one go give assurance to di public."

Di first minister say any prisoner wey fit be risk of sexual offence dey separated from oda prisoners including while dem dey carry out risk assessment.

She tok: "No automatic right for trans woman wey dey convicted of crime to serve dia sentence for female prison even if dem get gender recognition certificate.

"Every case dey subject to careful individual risk assessment and di safety of oda prisoners dey paramount."

Ms Sturgeon say she expect say Bryson no go dey Cornton Vale for Stirling by di end of 72-hour assessment period wia dem go separate am, wey go end on Thursday.

Di first minister also tok say e dey careful say pipo "no, even by mistake, suggest say trans women be one kind threat to women", e add say: "Predatory men, as di case always be, be di risk to women."

Wen she tok to journalists outside di chamber, Ms Sturgeon say she bin no give any "formal direction" to di Scottish Prison Service wen dem remove Bryson from Cornton Vale.

Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown tok on Wednesday say e trust di prison service to decide di korrect venue for trans prisoners.

Cornton Vale until recently be Scotland only women jail, but dem dey replace am wit series of smaller purpose-built facilities across di kontri - including HMP Stirling, wey dem dey build on di same site.

'Loud U-turn'

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross say im party bin "warn for months" during di debate over di gender reforms say "violent criminals just like di sex offender, di absolute beast wey we dey discuss today, go try to exploit loopholes for di law and attack and traumatise women."

E add: "e for no take public disgust and negative headlines about one double rapist wey dem dey send to women prison for Nicola Sturgeon to realise say e dey completely unacceptable and wrong.

"She and her justice secretary get di power to impose one blanket ban on all rapists wey dem send to women prisons, so why she no gree exercise am?

"E suggest say Nicola Sturgeon loud U-turn for di Bryson case dey down to fears over di political risk to herself rather dan di safety risk to women prisoners."

Dis one come as Bryson former wife, Shonna Graham, 31, say she get "plenti sympathy for real trans pipo" but claim say her former partner transition be "fake for attention" and say Bryson dey try fool di authorities.

Ms Graham bin tell Daily Mail: "Never once e tok anytin to me about feeling say e dey for wrong body or anytin", she and accuse Bryson say e dey abusive for dia relationship.

During di rape trial, Bryson bin claim say she sabi say she be transgender for di age of four but no make di decision to transition until she be 29, and dey currently take hormones and dey try do surgery to complete gender reassignment.