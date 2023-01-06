Police find deadbodi of Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba inside metal box

Wia dis foto come from, Lawren Studios

23 minutes wey don pass

Di police for Kenya don dey investigate di death of one young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist, Edwin Chiloba afta dem find im bodi for one metal box for di roadside near di town for Eldoret.

Di motive for di killing no dey known, a police tok-tok pesin tell Star newspaper.

But rights organisations for Kenya, wia gay sex dey banned, dey link am to im sexuality.

One group estimate say more than half of LGBTQ Kenyans don dey assaulted.

Rights joinbodi galck+ post for Twitter say, "words no fit explain how we as a community dey feel now. Anoda soul lost to hate. You go dey missed."

Di National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission write for Instagram say, "Edwin death remind us say queer bodies go continue to dey under attack all ova di kontri".

Pipo for social media hail Chiloba say e be "amazing human" and "iconic fashion designer".

Last month for Instagram, Chiloba write say he "go fight for all marginalised pipo" sake of say im don face marginalisation.

Dem find im dead bodi on Wednesday.

Dem quote eye witness say pesin leave di metal box for di side of di road from motor wey no get plate number.

Dem come report am to di police wey open di box and find di corpse.