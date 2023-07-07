Manager allegedly make im female workers comot dia clothes to check who dey on dia period

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One manager for Brown Food Company allegedly assemble female workers to find out who throway used sanitary towel inside di wrong dustbin

Author, By Esther Akello Ogola and Mattea Bubalo

Role, BBC News,

Reporting from Kenya and London

7 July 2023, 08:41 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Authorities don arrest three pipo afta dem allegedly force three employees for one Kenyan cheese factory to undress to check who dey on dia period.

One manager for Brown Food Company ask female workers to assemble to find out who throway used sanitary pad inside di wrong dustbin, one official tok.

She make di women to pull dia clothes afta attempts to get confession no work out.

Brown say dem don suspend di accused manager pending one investigation.

Three pipo dey face indecent assault charges over di incident, police for Limuru tell local media.

Inside one video wey dey posted on Facebook, Senator Gloria Orwoba say she don receive a "distress call" about wetin happen on Monday night.

One manager "bin find a used sanitary towel inside one of di dustbins, and from wetin I gada, dat dustbin bin no dey meant for di disposal of sanitary towels," she tok.

Di manager initially gada di women to ask dem who dey responsible, and wen she no get any ansa, she "bin need to find out who dey on dia period so dat she go fit punish di pesin wey throw d sanitary towel inside di bin," Senator Orwoba, wey dey campaign against period shaming add.

She say despite her attempts to intervene in di issue, di company no dey able to resolve di issue with dia employees.

Inside statement for dia website, Brown Food Company say dem dey "saddened" and say di mata "no reflect di procedures of di company as a whole".

"We dey further engage a women health expert to help sensitise staff, improve communication, and strengthen our existing policies and procedures," di statement tok, adding dat dem dey arrange for independent investigation to take place.

Police tell local media say officers "conduct a thorough investigation and record statements from di victims before dem arrest three suspects."

Dem also say similar incidents bin don take place in oda companies for di area.

"We don reliably gada say di demeaning and shaming action don dey go on for a long time. I wan warn any such employers say justice go soon dey served to all dia victims," local police chief Philip Mwania tok.

Campaigners say period shaming na major problem for Kenya.