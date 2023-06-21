Five tins Yvonne Nelson tok for her new book

58 minutes wey don pass

Ghanaian Ogbonge actress, Yvonne Nelson don drop book wey dey make social media hala.

For di book wey she write about her life and call, "I am not Yvonne Nelson", she tok many tins about her life, career and relationships wey shock pipo.

Di actress don dey di entertainment industry for many years and bin even cross ova to become star for Nigeria.

She bin act with stars like Majid Michael, Yvonne Orji, Van Vicker among plenti odas.

But for dis block buster book wey she say na as she dey enta her 40s she wan clear di air na im she comot am, she discuss her connection with oda stars like Nigerian musician Iyanya.

Di search for her papa

Yvonne Nelson gist her readers for di book say her mama almost abort am.

She tell di tori of how her mama bin pay doctor to comot di belle when she be six months for di belle.

According to di book, "my mama tell me say she don come di hospital open leg for doctor to comot di belle, but for last minute, di doctor say e no fit do dis kain tin, come comot. Di shock na im make my mama to born me."

Di tori about Yvonne Nelson be say her and her two siblings na from one mama two different papa. Her elder ones dey bear di last name Davies as dem come from her mama first husband, but according to di tori wey her mama tell am, na her neighbour bin get her own belle.

Plenti of di book na attempt to find out who Yvonne Nelson papa be in fact e end with letters to di pesin she bin tink say na her papa all her life, Okoe Nelson and her real papa wen she find am.

According to di book her mama don give am two different names for her papa.

She say she bin no get great relationship with di man wey she bear im surname because of wetin her mama don tell am about di guy.

But through DNA test wey she do with one of im oda pikin she find say dem no dey related.

Di second papa na Peter Ala Adjetey wey bin work as Speaker of Ghana Parliament from 2001 to 2005.

Di gist wey her mama give am be say dem meet wen di politician be only lawyer and na im arrange di divorce between her and her first husband.

Di man die for 2008, so for 2016 wen her mama tell am di tori of her papa, na half sibling test she fit do and she also find out say no be im be her papa.

Till now she still dey find who her real papa be.

Di tori be say even her mama sef no sabi who her own real papa be.

Wetin cause Yvonne one year acting ban

For 2010, Yvonne Nelson face one year acting ban from do Film Producers Association of Ghana.

Di reason according to actress bin start with di producer wey give am her frst ever feem role make she act. Im name na Abdul Salam Mumuni.

She tok say, she bin dey act feem as she dey go university. And for her final year, she bin dey act feel wey oga Abdul Salam dey produce.

She say she miss out on one test and two days of classes to attend shoot wey no hold sake of say di oda leads bin no dey around, na im she tell am say she no dey come di next day.

Next tin she hear na say dem don ban am sake of say she dey rude.

She explain say na dat period she come enta di Nigeria feem scene because according to her "Nigeria get bigger markert and even bigger budget for meeting".

She tok say while none of her female acresses stand with her, actor Majid Michael na one di pipo wey stand for her back during dat period sotay e follow am go meeting with di producers sef.

Yvonne Nelson own abortion tori

Di actress comot tok say at di age of 25 years she bin carry belle for one upcoming musician wey bin still dey live with im mama.

She tok about how dem make di decision for abortion and how e lead to regret for her side.

Ms Nelson bin run di abortion different times one with medicine wey she say "I take one for my mouth and chook di oda one for her vagina".

She report say she bleed wella but afta all di bleeding she still get di belle, na why she decide to go hospital to get doctor to comot am.

In Ghana, abortion dey legal for women dem. But dem no go do am if dem force di woman to get am.

Iyanya

Di mata for Chapter ten of dis book don blow even pass di book itself and di tori no even really pass two paragraphs.

Di gist of di mata be say, "my most ogboge experiment with love na with Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk. We bin get decent relationship, with breakfast in bed and all di orishirishi wey one fit tink for dream relationship. I bin get assurance say na pesin I fit dey with forever."

She tok say tins fall apart for dia relationship afta she hear di tori say anoda actress, dis time Nigerian dey always come Iyanya house anytime she go back Ghana. So she leave am by imself afta she bin confam di tori.

Iyanya say e go chook im mouth on dis mata anoda time.

Since e tok dis one sef, e just carry di mata catch cruise.

Even though di Kukere star comot say, e bin no know say book dey drop on top im twitter page, small check for her own social media show as im dey hail am for video on di release of di very same book.

Iyanya say, "She dey beautiful inside and out, she get very beautiful soul. And even though we don get our own back and forth, I dey happy say we get healthy relationship wey let us check in on each oda once in a while."

Howeva she use dis chapter of di book to talk about di relationship wey bring her five year old pikin, Ryn to di world.

She tok about how di relationship bin no work because of sometin wey im Nigerian ex wife tell am about di man.

But so far, e don dey for im daughter life and e bin dey wen she give birth.

Wetin bin wan carry Yvonne Nelson go politics

Her almost waka into di political scene bin start for 2015 with one one protest wey dem call #DumsorMustStop.

Di Dumsor na about di light situation for di kontri with all di power outage.

Local tori pipo dat time bin hail actress Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie say dem bring di mata come front.

For di book, she tok say di reson she bin tweet wetin she tok about electricity mata for 2015 na sake of say she bin need to chill di medication wey she dey use for her eye, as she get high risk for glaucoma.

Sarkodie for im own part, release song wey im sample Fela inside wey im call Dumsor.

For di book she tok say she bin get calls by di office of then President John Dramani Mahama and current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to hail am on di protest but she go later tok say she regret di picture wey she take of am wen e enta office till today.

Following dat Akufo-Addo party NPP man come meet Yvonne make she run as member of parliament for di 2020 election under dia party but she say she no gree.

One of di reasons she give na say, she no wan lose her independence as "for di operation of Akufo-Addo 'friends and family' goment, I no turn dia channel even if I wan join Parlament."

Anoda reason she give na say she no wan go compete against her frined, fellow actor, John Dumelo wey bin dey run for dat same seat, say "Already John Dumelo political leaning don affect our friendship, I bin no wan worst di whole mata by say I contest against am."