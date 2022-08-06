Firefighter go quench fire only to see say di 10 pipo wey die for di incident na im family

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na di firefighter wey go work to find out say 10 of im family members don die

Three pikin and seven adults don die inside house fire for di US state of Pennsylvnia and one fire fighter wey dem call to di scene bin dey shocked to find out say na im own family be victims.

Pennsylvania State Police confam di names of six of di victims, but neva fit find out di names of di youngest pikin dem wey bin dey ages five, six and seven.

Dem don open criminal investigate don chook eye into wetin cause di fire.

Di tinking be say, di fire bin start from di house front for early mor-mor on Friday.

Harold Baker wey dey work as Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company firefighter tell Associated Press news agency say, di pipo wey die na im son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grand pikin and two oda relatives.

E say di pikin dem wey die, two boys and one girl, bin no even dey live for di house, dem come visit to jolly di summer holidays.

State police don identify di victims as Dale Baker, 19, Star Baker, 22, David Daubert Sr, 79, Shannon Daubert, 42, Laura Daubert, 47 and Marian Slusser, 54.

Harold Baker say im son, Dale follow im career and join di fire service.

Police say dem comot di bodies from di destroyed building with police sniffer dogs. Police report say three adults manage to escape di fire.

Mr Baker tell di Citizens' Voice newpaper say, "Wen we turn enta di corner for Dewey, I sabi di house di fire affect just by looking down di street.

"I bin dey di first engine and wen we park, di whole place, dey on fire. We try enta to get dem."

With WNEP-TV, e say, "di pikin dem wey bin dey dia and my two pikin bin go visit dia aunty and uncle.

"Na dem get di house. Dem bin dey visit and dey go pool and all dat kain tin".

Pennsylvania Govnor Tom Wolf type for Twitter say e dey heartbroken by di tragedy.