Why elections no go hold for 240 polling units inside 28 states

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians dey prepare for di 2023 general elections

one hour wey don pass

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC don announce say election no go hold for 240 polling units across 28 states of di federation during di 2023 general elections

Di Chairman of di election body Mahmud Yakubu wey give dis informate during one meeting wit political parties for Abuja, di kontri capital say dis na because di affected polling units no get any registered voter.

“However, 240 polling units wey no get registered voters spread across 28 states plus di FCT. Dem range fron one polling unit to 12 units for each state plus di FCT, except Taraba and Imo states wey get 34 and 38 polling units respectively.”

E also add say “no new registered voters choose di polling units and no voters show interest to do transfer go di polling units dia during di last Continuous Voters Registration exercise, mainly because of security reasons.”

Oga Mahmud say di number of polling units wia elections go hold for di kontri on 25th February 2023 and 11th March 2023 now na 176,606 instead of 176, 846 wey e be before.

E add say INEC go redistribute voters go new polling units to areas wey dey close to wia dem dey sake of congestion and so dat dem no go need waka go far place before dem fit cast dia vote.

Plus all di voters wey dem assign to new polling units go receive text messages from di commission on information about di polling units.