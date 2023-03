Meet di world most premature twins from Guinness record

Wia dis foto come from, Guinness

one hour wey don pass

Guinness don name one Canadian brother and sister dem born at 22 weeks as di world most premature twins.

Adiah and Adrial Nadarajah wey dem born at 126 days, overtake di previous record of 125 days early set for 2018 by twins for di US state of Iowa.

If dem born di children even one hour earlier than 22 weeks, di hospital for no even attempt any life-saving measure Guinness tok.

Full-term pregnancy na usually 40 weeks, wey make dem 18 weeks premature.

Mum Shakina Rajendram say wen she begin labour at just 21 weeks and five days, doctors tell her say di babies "no dey viable" and dem get "0% chance of survival".

Dis na her second pregnancy, afta she lose her pikin just few months earlier for di same hospital near dia home for Ontario.

Wia dis foto come from, Guinness

Father Kevin Nadarajah say di hospital bin tok say dem no go fit help dem wit dat kain early pregnancy, wey make am awake every night dey pray wit “face wey dey full of tears”.

Most hospitals no dey attempt to save children dem born before 24 to 26 weeks. But luckily, di couple fit move to Mount Sinai Hospital for Toronto, wey get specialist neonatal intensive care unit.

On Mrs Rajendram second day of labour - 21 weeks and six days into di pregnancy – dem tell her say if she born di children even a few minutes before 22 weeks, dem go leave dem to die.

Even wit heavy bleeding, she say she try her best to "hold di babies inside her belle" for few more hours.

Her water eventually break 15 minutes afta midnight. Less than two hours afta she enter 22 weeks inside di womb, dem born di children.

Adiah and Adrial now don live to be one year old, even wit di serious medical issues early on.

"We watch di babies almost die before our eyes many times," Mrs Rajendram tok. Even as di doctors dey closely monitor dem, di siblings dey "do great".

Di most premature baby ever born na Curtis Means of Alabama, wey dem born for 21 weeks and one day.