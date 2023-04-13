Last 10 days of Ramadan and Sallah day

13 April 2023

Di month of Ramadan go end in few days time and Muslims across di world go celebrate Eid al-Fitr, wey go mark di end of di holy month for di Islamic Lunar calendar.

Di last 10 days of Ramadan na very important part of di month sake of di activities wey dey involved.

Itikaf and Laylatul-Qadr dey happun during di last 10 days of Ramadan - one night wey evri Muslim dey look out for.

Di night na Laylatul -Qadr wey mean night of power, di night dey important sake of im spiritual significance.

Dis year Ramadan bin start on Thursday, 23 March 2023, dis na based on wetin Saudi Arabia moon-sighting committee announce.

Di Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III bin also confam di sighting of di moon dat time.

I’tikaf

Di I’tikaf involve to relocate to di mosque to spend di last 10 days of Ramadan.

Dis na di time muslims wey dey do I’tikaf go dey, pray, eat and sleep inside di mosque.

During di time of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) e dey perform I'tikaf.

E go stay inside di Mosque dey worship Allah by doing dhikr, making dua and dey read diQur'an.

To Perform I'tikaf na sometin wey many pipo dey do during Ramadan and e dey encouraged.

Muslims believe say prayer requests wey anybody make during Ramadan, including in di last 10 days, dey quick answer.

And na also period wey muslims dey use to ask for forgiveness.

Dem dey also recite one general line of prayer wey dey about forgives.

Laylatul-Qadr

Laylatul -Qadr na one very night wey muslims dey look out for during di last 10 days of Ramadan.

E mean night of power, di night dey important sake of im spiritual significance.

E get one ogbonge belief say one day during di last 10 days of Ramadan, di Qur’an dey revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through Angel Jibrael.

Eid Ul-Fitr

Di end of Ramadan dey always dey marked by big celebration wey dem dey call 'Eid Ul-Fitr' (di Festival of di Breaking of di Fast).

Muslims no dey only celebrate di end of fasting, but dem dey thank Allah for di strength im give dem throughout di previous month.

Mosques dey hold special services and dem go eat special meal during daytime (di first daytime meal for di month).

During Eid ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslims dey try wear dia finest clothes, give gifts to children and spend time wit dia friends and family.

Di date of dis year sallah never dey announced by di moon sighting committee.

But muslims dey look out for either 21st or 22nd of April.

Dis one depend on di number of fast wey dey observed according to di islamic lunar calendar.

If dis year month of Ramadan end for 30 days e mean say na Sartuday 22nd of Ramadan be Sallah.