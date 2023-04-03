Gunshots as APC, PDP kwanta continue afta general elections for Rivers state

Wia dis foto come from, Okere Chimaroke Chigozie

one hour wey don pass

Di kwanta for di politics Rivers state, South South Nigeria don continue two weeks afta di governorship election.

On Monday supporters of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) clash on di popular Aba road axis of di state.

One pesin sustain gunshot injury afta stray bullet hit am during di clash.

Na PDP members use early mor-mor go gather for di office of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) for di state.

Dem go dia to demand a joint inspection of election materials by all political parties.

Dem make di demand afta APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, say im go go Inec office on Monday to collect materials wey dem use for di 18 March election.

Oga Cole say e need di materials to package im petition ahead of di Election tribunal wey don open.

Di PDP protesters block di popular waterlines and GRA areas of Aba road, wey be di two major entrace to INEC head office. Motor no fit pass Aba road from di road for ground while pipo wey dey ontop di GRA flyover no fit make any movement.

Na di Deputy Speaker of di Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie wey dem re-elect for di March 18 election and Samuel Nwanosike, di Chairman of Ikwerre Local Goment Area lead di PDP protest.

Even though PDP win di govnorship and State Assembly elections, di Deputy Speaker of di Assembly dey demand make Inec grant di party joint inspection of di materials dem use conduct di March 18 elections.

Di protesters believe say dia demand fit introduce di level of transparency dem need to stop unnecessary litigations and arguments.

APC insist on going to Tribunal

Opposition parties for Rivers State binvow say dem must drag di govnor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara and di Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for di state go di Election Petition Tribunal sake of alleged mago-mago for di 18 March, 2023 govnorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Govnorship candidate of di main opposition party for di state, di All Progressives Congress (APC) Tonye Cole tok afta police arrest some of lawyers wey dey help di party file dia case for tribunal.

Police for Rivers State bin arrest lawyer wey dey prepare election petitions for di All Progressives Congress (APC) state assembly candidates for di just March 18 elections wey just end for di state, but Police later release di lawyers

Tok-tok pesin for di Rivers State APC Darlington Nwauju say“ dem grant di lawyers bail on self-recognition while dem grant di support staff conditional bail”.

Na three lawyers and five support staff police bin arrest, but APC claim say di election documents and di laptops wey di lawyers use dey work bin still dey police hand.

Di Rivers APC govnorship candidate for di 2023 elections, Tonye Cole, wey bin dey inside di State CID headquarters bin vow say im no go comot from di facility until police release di documents.

Di Rivers state police command say dem act on information on di arrest of di di Lawyers.

Police tok-tok pesin Grace Iringe-Koko for inside statement say “Di informant forward a video recording of di activities inside one of di rooms to di Police Commissioner. Di information no disclosed di identity of di lodgers or who dem dey work for.

“As a responsible law enforcement agency, di Police need to act on di intelligence. Thus, on di basis of di report, di Police approached di court to obtain a search warrant."

Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike tell opposition parties for di state wey lose di 18 March, 2023 govnorship election to join di govnor-elect, Siminailayi Fubara, to continue and consolidate on di current development wey dey go on for di state.

Govnor Wike tok say as di elections don finish, make all political actors wey genuinely get di interest to move di State forward embrace reconciliation wey go guarantee peaceful coexistence for evribody.

Na for di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thanksgiving service wey happun on Sunday for Rumuokwurusi, Port Harcourt di govnor tok.

'Dey focused'- Wike tell Fubara

Wia dis foto come from, RSG

Di outgoing Rivers State govnor add say " like say im goment no dey focused, dem for don dey distracted and na wetin dem wan do now by making sure say di govnor-elect dey distracted.

"I wan to beg you (Fubara) make you no fear, God wey give you di mantle no go disappoint you. Dey focused, and do di work wey dem elect you for. Leave di tribunal for your lawyers to do dia work. Focus for your work. God go lead you through.”

Wike say na di tremendous developmental achievements wey im administration record for all di 23 local goment areas of di State since 2015, na why e no dey good for any political party to accuse di PDP of rigging di 2023 election for di State.

Wike say im don defend di State and im dey proud, “As I dey comot, I dey comot very satisfied. My shoulders dey high say I dey finish well because na my dream.”