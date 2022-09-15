'Police tell us say im be armed robber, dem shoot am three times’

Wetin we call dis foto, L﻿ate Emmanuel Ephraim wey defunct SARs kill for 2017 for Calabar.

15 minutes wey don pass

“Na on Saturday June 26, 2017 e happun, wen my elder broda Emmanuel Ephraim come back from church.

My broda Emmanuel Ephraim just come back from church around 7pm in di evening, come step out, na im we begin hear gunshots around di neighbourhood, but we no know wetin dey happun”.

Around 10pm for night pipo come meet us for house say police don shoot my broda and we siddon for here."

Paul Ephraim tok as e narrate give BBC Pidgin how officer from di Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS) kill im elder broda for 2017 for Calabar, Cross River State, Southern Nigeria.

E tell BBC Pidgin say im broda wey be dia first son dey 35 years old wen SARS shoot am around dia house few minutes afta e return from church.

“We no believe wetin di pipo tok, we just dey ask ourselves question say why dem go shoot am, wetin im do, we no still believe, but on a second thought I come tok say but im neva come back o, na so we gada go di spot wia e happun, we see gunshots, we see as pipo gada dey tok say na my broda, we no see well sake of say di place dey dark and night don come.”

Paul say eyewitnesses for di community say make dem go Atapa Police Station for Calabar, na dia p[olice tell dem say na a case of armed Robbery incident wey happun around Ekondo.

“Wen we go back to di Atapa police station on Sunday morning around 6.30:00am to 7:00am na my broda deadibodi wey see for ground, police tell us say im be armed robber”

Wen we examine e lifeless bodi we see three gunshots, dem shoot am for chest, hand and leg and e also get cut for im hand.” E narrate.

“We ask dem wetin happun? dem tell us say my broda na armed robber, say e open fire on dem, say as dem dey shoot am, im dey shoot dem back.

I ask dem how manage, how pesin wey just come back from church now now take cari gun and bullets come begin open fire for police for community wey pipo dey?"

‘Search for answers’

Paul say di ansa wey police give dem no go down well for im bodi .

E still dey try to find answers sotay e meet di Cross River State commissioner of Police but police no release di deadibodi to dem easily.

“We write petition against di Police, but Commissioner tell us say make we write appeal sake of say di petition dey indict di police, if not dem no go release my broda deadibodi to us.

We get to change am to appeal so dat police go release my broda deadibodi, becos wen I insist on di petition , my papa wey dey 70 years dat time tok say say im no get time for all dis tins, make dem release im pikin deadibodi for am."

Paul add say im papa still dey alive, e be 75 years now but di death of Emmanuel still dey worry am.

“My broda death na big blow to our family, we neva get oursefs uptill now, my mama get Hypertension by force, from dia evri tin begin dey high for her health.

Till today, my mama neva forget my broda death sake of say na our first son, wey dey four, three boys and one girl, na me be second son. E explain.

Human Rights panel hear di mata

Wetin we call dis foto, N﻿ational Human Rights Commission Independent Investigative panel

Nigeria goment on Wednesday, 14 September compensate a total of 74 victims and petitioners of police brutality for Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

One of di petitioners wey benefit from di compensation na di family of di late Emmanuel Ephraim.

Paul wey represent im family for di panel still get plenti tins to tok o. E say only im go one corner put all di tori wey dem tell am todega yet di tori No make sense, im come begin investigate di death of im elder broda.

“Wen I do my own investigation, I come find out say my broda no do anytin, becos eyewitness for community see as evritin happun , na dem tok say my broda just dey waka im own wen police come with dia van begin shoot, na from dia dem shoot am for chest, hand and leg”.

“I reason wetin community pipo tok and wetin police tok, di tin no balance for my bodi I come begin write petition to National Human Rights Commission”.

Paul say despite invite to di police, dem no gree show face, police even deny say no be dem, say na joint operations wit oda security agencies of di state goment na im kill Emmanuel.

“We even write to State Goment to produce di personnel wey shoot am but dem too no co-operate wit us.” Paul tok.

‘Thank God for End sars’

Wetin we call dis foto, P﻿aul Ephraim collect di compenasation on behalf f im elder broda wey SARs kill for 2017

Di Ephraim family say if not for di End sars protests wey happun for 2020, im family for no get di opportunity to fight for justice.

“Thank God say End sars come wia Nigerians complain and protest about abuse of rights by di former Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and di federal goment come set up panels for victims to get justice.

So we use di opportunity put in our petition as di window of panel open for us.

Thank God say di panel listen to us, afta dem make plenti attempts to invite police but dem no still show face”.

P﻿aul dey grateful say dem get justice even if di compensation no dey

“Thank God we don get justice, di compensation no dey enough for di young life wey SARS waste but at least e go give di family respite,” e tok.

E make us believe say hope dey, but make e also be lesson to di Human Rights and goment, make dem make sure say di rights of citizens no dey abused again.