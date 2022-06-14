Wetin be di new rules Nigeria set for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram?

Wia dis foto come from, NITDA

44 minutes wey don pass

Di National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) don sama one new regulations for Internet platforms wey dey Nigeria.

According to one statement wey NITDA tok tok pesin, Hadiza Umar sign, di new code dey designed to protect di “fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians wey dey live for di kontri.

Dem also give guidelines of how to exchange tok-tok wey go dey safe for di digital ecosystem.”

Wetin dey di new digital Code

Internet platforms ghas to “register wit di Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and appoint kontri representative wey go dey relate wit Nigeria authorities.”

Also di platfroms must obey all regulatory demand and follow all tax obligations wey dey ground for dia operations under Nigerian law.

NITDA further add say Internet tok-tok platforms ghas “provide one big compliance mechanism so dem go fit avoid to dey post content wey dey prohibited and bad behaviour for dia platform.”

Digital platforms ghas “provide informate to authorities about harmful accounts, suspected botnets, troll groups.

And other coordinated disinformation networks and deleting any information that violates Nigerian law within an agreed time.”

Who get hand for dis new rule

Di Information Technology join bodi say di new rules dey “developed for collaboration wit di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

And Interactive Computer Service Platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, and Tik Tok odas also get contribution.

“Oda stakeholders wey be sabi pipo for dis area also dey consulted, like Civil Society Organizations and sabi pipo groups.

Di results of di consultations go dey duly incorporated into di Draft Code of Practice.” NITDA add.

NITDA com cut warning say di Internet platforms ghas sharpaly obey court orders wey direct dem to drop “informate under under dia domain or any helep to any authorised goment.” dem tok.

Wetin be NITDA

Di National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) work be to implement di National Digital economy policy for digital Nigeria.

Dia mandate be to create structure for planning, research, development, standardize, applly, coordinate, monitor, evaluate and regulate of Information Technology practice for Nigeria.