PM Abiy say Oromia attack na massacre

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Abiy Ahmed don face criticism on top di way e handle recent killings

Unidentified number of pipo for one ethnic group for Western Ethiopia don die, some injure and odas lost dia properties for inside one fresh attack.

Dis na di second time dis kain attack go happun in less dan three weeks. For di first attack, more dan 300 pipo die.

Di Prime Minister describe di attack as “massacre”.

Villages wey members of di Amhara community dey live na di target, witnesses tell BBC.

Ethiopia don see rise in ethnic violence in recent years and e be like say things dey go worse.

How di attack take happun – eye witnesses account

Di terror start early mor-mor on Monday for Hawa Gelan, one district for di west of di Oromia region and e continue for at least three hours, eye-witnesses tok.

Men, women, children plus old pipo dey killed without mercy as dem dem set dia houses on fire. Survivors dey forced to go stay for mosque, di witnesses add.

"We still dey collect dead bodies," one man wey escape di violence tell BBC for phone on Monday evening.

"Di houses dem burn go dey between 50 and 70.”

"Dem don carry more dan 40 pipo wey injure go clinic. Some of them fit die for there. Among those wey die na one three-month-old baby," e tok.

"E dey horrifying. E dey very difficult to describe," another witness tok.

"We hear say dem carry about 25 youths enta inside woods go kill dem. We still still neva see dia bodies."

No official death toll yet but fear dey say e fit dey high.

For inside statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Abiy promise to "destroy" di armed group, di Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) wey e blame for di violence.

Di group neva respond to di accusation.

Why di continuous attacks for dis Ethiopia ethnic regions?

Similar attacks happun two weeks ago for Gimbi district around 110km (70 miles) north-east of Hawa Gelan, wey lead to 338 deaths, according to official figures.

Activists say di real death toll even pass di official figure.

Officials also blamed di OLA for dat violence.

OLA deny responsibility for di attack and instead point finger to goment sojas.

Di prime minister don face serious accuse - wey include protest - including protests wey lead to clashes wit security forces afta di killings in Gimbi. And similar reactions dey expected dis time.

Monday violence go further worsen di already fragile security situation for di kontri.

Di kontri don dey battle civil war and tensions dey in di past 20 months.

Di OLA dey against di federal goment wey Mr Abiy dey lead.

Dia fighters don dey clash wit Ethiopian forces for di west of Oromia in recent months.

Ethiopia get federal system wit ethnically based regional states, but communities of different ethnicities dey live across di kontri.