Takuma school abroad, return to be Abuja farmer, dem find im bodi for well

Mother of Abuja farmer Hussaini Aliyu Takuma wey police discover im remains inside well for Kuje area don share emotional of im final moments.

Hajiya Fatima Takuma tok for interview wit BBC News Pidgin about di killing of Hussaini inside im Takuma farm for.

Tori of im reported murder grab headlines across Nigeria especially after some pipo claim say na im workers kill am to steal im farm produce.

According to di mother her pikin entrepreneur spirit na im make am take up farming despite say Takuma get Phd from university for Malaysia.

She also tok about di last time wey she speak to her son before she get news of im death.

Wetin Takuma mama tok?

“Me and Hussaini dey speak everyday, e go call me every night before e sleep dat one na im daily ritual.”

“I last speak to my pikin on Tuesday 2nd June after e spend di night for our house.

"And tell me say e go dey go farm dat morning by night time i no see im call as expected but i just say im phone battery die.”

“Na di following day pipo raise alarm say dem no see am for farm but im car and di prayer mat e use pray dey around.”

Di mother tok say na from dia excrutiating 10 day wait begin to learn wetin happun to dia beloved pikin.

“At first we assume say na kidnappers and dem go later call us for ransom or something.

"But nine days pass nothing until we get di bad news of im death on di 10th day.”

“I bin travel to Minna for anoda burial but na so i travel inside night to come to Abuja because of wetin happun.”

Hajiya Fatima say wetin she go dey always remember her pikin by na im 100 percent obedience and companionship.

“Always obedient and e no go ever do anything without seeking for my advice, i go dey always remember dat.”

Takuma papa pain

Di father Alhaji Aliyu Takuma tell BBC News Pidgin say di death of im pikin na painful something wey dem go live with for di rest of dia lives.

But as Muslims dem accept as fate and go dey always pray for im soul.

“Hussaini na my 3rd pikin, I don lose one pikin before now before dis thing happun but we no fit change wetin don happun.”

Alhaji Aliyu say e try several times to find goment job for im pikin but late Hussaini say na farming e wan do.

“Na pesin we get Phd from Malaysia i tok to am several times about goment work but im mind dey for farming na why we choose to support am.”

“Di farm wia dis bad thing happun na im own no be say e rent am and e get over 40 rams, poultry and oda beta tins inside.”

Di father say before im pikin leave for farm on di fateful day wey e disappear e come meet am for office alongside im brother to discuss im marriage.

“Im marriage suppose be next month and planning dey top gear but for im mind e come dey think whether to shift am to October to co-incide with im birthday.”

“Di fiancee don accept wetin happun and as i dey tok to you she dey our house at di moment.”

According to fi father di killing of im pikin happun due to greed and jealousy. “Police tell us say dem don arrest two pipo already and dey continue to investigate on di mata.”

Finally Alhaji Aliyu say e wan see swift justice for im late pikin wey e say get high hopes about life and for become pesin wey Nigeria go dey proud of.

Police make arrest

Deputy tok tok pesin of the police in the FCT, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo tok say dem don make some arrest regarding dis incident.

According to di police dem arrest two of di suspects with some animals including 40 sheep and six goats believed to be from di farm as dem try transport dem to Kano.

Di investigations dey continue.

Kidnappings and security palava for Nigeria

In di last one week, Nigeria don record deaths wey don threaten di security of lives and property across Nigeria.

On Sunday for Sokoto state wey dey northwest Nigeria na about 50 guests gunmen kidnap.

Na as dem dey return to dia base for neighbouring Zamfara state after attending wedding of dia friend, attackers seize dem.

Pesin wey escape after di attack tell BBC News Pidgin say dem be about 50 from Bebeji Plaza wey be Gusau GSM market.

Lately, from di kidnapping of di Primate of di Methodist Church of Nigeria for Abia to di seizing of two Catholic priests for one church inside Katsina state and oda unreported cases, tiff-tiff of humans dey threaten security across Nigeria.

On Monday, March 28, gunmen attack one train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna. Dem kill at least seven people, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on.

Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.

E don pose a real threat to trade and education, as well as di kontri farming communities.

Nigeria President renew commitment to security

During im Democracy Day broadcast on Sunday, President Buhari say im dey work hard to address security challenges.

E say 2023 elections go dey secured“I ask citizens to support and cooperate with security agency.”

Di Nigerian leader also ask everybody to put victims of terrorism in dia prayers.

“I and security agencies dey do everything to free pipo wey dey in captivity and we no go stop until dem dey free”.

Im also say dem don upgrade cyber securities to catch criminals.