Skit maker 'Cute Abiola' fit chop prosecution over police skit video? Human rights lawyers explain wetin fit happun

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshots from Cute Abiola's video

one hour wey don pass

Di Nigeria police don tok say dem dey investigate and fit prosecute one popular comedian wey pipo sabi as ‘Cute Abiola’.

Dis na sake of some videos wey di skit maker Abdulgafar Abiola post for im social media handle for 20 and 24 July, 2023.

Police say wetin Cute Abiola do na serious offence according to Section 251 of di Criminal Code and Section 133 of di Penal Code Law.

Dem say di act dey punishable by law.

For one statement wey di force tok-tok pesin Olumuyiwa Adejobi drop, dem say “even as di law allow Nigerians right to enjoy dia fundamental human rights, di same law ban pesin under any form to rubbish di police or make dem grossly go against provisions wey concern use of dia uniforms”.

“Di skits wey we dey tok show one highly disrespectful and derogatory portrayal of di police uniform”, e dey against two sections of di law, police tok.

“Such acts no only dey offensive but also less di integrity and dignity of di men and women wey dey wear di uniform for service to di nation”.

Police further tok say dem go investigate and fit prosecute Cute Abiola sake of im deliberate acts.

Dem say di reason na say di nation police don already warnskit makers and filmmakers say make dem stop to spoil police uniform or equipment.

Di Special Assistant on Creative Industries to Kwara state Govnor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, neva respond to BBC Pidgin request for comment.

'Skit no be real life situation' - Lawyers

Wia dis foto come from, Thecuteabiola

Public interest lawyer Jiti Ogunye follow BBC Pidgin tok on wetin di law tok about comedy wey dey about police.

Di Ogbonge lawyer tok say “Cute Abiola” video no dey against di law as police dey quote some sections.

E say ''Cute Abiola'' only dey express freedom of expression wey e no only do for word of mouth but through dressing and di action wey shele for di skit.

“Di police dey go for over reach and needlessly dey extend di coverage of di police”.

Oga Ogunye say di skit no be real life situation. E describe am as scene wia pesin dey commit robbery for film.

“If di skit paint police as pipo wey dey collect bribe, dem no suppose vex as police dey sanction some of dia personnel wey commit dat kind offence, na reality.

Ogunye say im call na make di police cleanse di force.

E say if di police dey clean wella, di pipo go also reflect am for dia expression.

Anoda lawyer, Inibehe Effiong on Twitter say ''Using ‘police uniform’ in a skit for di purpose of entertainment no fit by itself bring contempt on dat uniform.''

Di human right lawyer add say ''In any event, if wetin dem demonstrate for di skit be true reflection of wetin di police dey known for, you go get hard time proving dis case.'' E respond to Oga Adejobi tweet.

Oga Effiong say di offence na simple one with ''punishment of only three months imprisonment or a fine of forty Naira.''

''You go need define wetin constitutes a “police uniform” as defined by law, and also prove beyond reasonable doubt say wetin Cute Abiola wear for di skit na police uniform. E no dey simple as ABC. Law no be joke.'' Oga Effiong add.

Wetin dey di video

For di first video wey cause di tok-tok, popular comedian “Cute Abiola” bin act like police officer wia e ask one motorist money to buy fuel for dia official vehicle sake of di high price of petrol.

Di comedian bin insult di motorist afta dat one no gree dash am moni.

Also for di second video wey wan look like di first one, e bin beg anoda motorist for moni afta e check di motor documents.

To dey use uniform wey look like wetin Nigeria police dey wear no be new thing for di entertainment industry.

From music videos, to home videos and now skit, plenti entertainers dey use different uniform to act for dia films.

Wia dis foto come from, Thecuteabiola

For 2021, Abdulgafar Ahmed bin reportedly go missing after pipo wey dey close to am raise alarm say e no show for house 24 hours afta e bin go resume for im office for NNS Ojo, one maintenance unit of di Nigerian Navy for Lagos state dat morning.

Authorities for di Nigerian Navy bin later confam say di skit maker dey for detention, but dem no give details about why e dey dia.

However, informate wey BBC Pidgin bin gada say im arrest fit relate wit one picture e share for im Instagram wey show as e hold AK 47 inside one feem dat time.

Dat according to Navy, dey against dia rules, for personnel to carry gun wen e no dey do operations.

Cute Abiola biobgraphy

Wia dis foto come from, Thecuteabiola

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, aka Cute Abiola na Nigerian comedian, wey also be ex-Naval officer, entertainer and video producer.

E dey popular for im comedy skits on social media.

Dem born am for Ilorin, Kwara State, north-central, Nigeria.

E start im career as comedian when e dey secondary school.

Di Popular skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad aka Cute Abiola bin resign from di Navy late last year.

For November 2022, Cute Abiola bin post for im social media handle say im no longer dey wit di Navy.