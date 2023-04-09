Benue attacks and wetin authorities dey do

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Relatives cry as dem mourn during funeral service for 17 worshippers and two priests, wey suspected armed herdsmen kill for Ayati-Ikpayongo for Gwer East district of Benue State, north-central Nigeria for 22 May 2018

Attack for Benue State in di last few weeks dey raise security concerns for Nigeria as tension dey increase for di north-central geopolitical zone of di kontri.

Dozens of pipo bin lose dia lives afta gunmen storm one rural village and open fire on residents.

At least 51 pipo die for Wednesday 5 March attack for di village of Umogidi and pipo for di village bin dey search for more bodies on Friday.

Di motivation behind di attack neva dey clear but clashes dey common between nomadic herders and settled farmers.

Farmers accuse herders say dem dey destroy dia crops, while herders accuse farmers say dem dey attack dia animals.

Tori be say some pipo still dey reported missing sake of di attack.

Di armed men bin begin di attack for di village market. Residents tok many pipo run inside bush to hide but dem kill dem for dia.

Bako Eje, one local goment official, tell di AFP news agency say di gunmen bin attack wen pipo dey mourn three pipo wey dem kill di previous day.

E tok say dem kill im own son for di attack.

Di region na one of di hardest hit by clashes between farmers and herders.

Although dem don deploy security forces to di region, dia presence neva stop di deadly clashes.

Anoda attack on Friday

As pipo still dey mourn dia loved ones wey die for di previous attacks, gunmen invade Internally Displaced Persons (ID) camp for Guma local goment areas of Benue State.

At least 30 pipo lose dia lives for di latest attack.

Sewuese Anene, di Benue police tok-tok pesin tok say di incident happun on Friday night.

Some of di attacks since January

For 19 January, suspected armed herdsmen bin attack one community opposite di Abagana Internally Displaced Persons (ID) camp for Makurdi and kill eight pipo.

E dey reported say di killers behead and take away di heads of dia victims, including one entire family of six pipo.

Eight oda pipo injure and three of dem dey for critical condition.

Di attack happun for night wen pipo of di community don go sleep.

For 4 February, suspected armed herdsmen attack Ikobi community of Apa Local Goment Area of Benue State, and kill three pipo.

Sake of di attack, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPW) enta di area to prevent further attacks.

According to members of di community, di troops gallantly repell di invaders.

However, di suspected armed herdsmen ambush di OPW troops for Mbappa, Gwer West Local Goment Area of di state but di troops overpower dem. Three of di soldiers sustain injuries.

Dem confrm five pipo dead and one missing for Agatu and Otukpo Local Goment Areas of Benue State afta suspected armed herdsmen attack some communities on 23 March.

Wetin authorities dey do?

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on 8 March condemn di killings for Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka for Otukpo Local Goment Area of Benue State.

Di president condemn di use of terrorism as tool for inter-communal conflict and e urge security pipo to find di attackers.

For one statement wey Buhari Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu release on 8 March, di President say im thoughts and prayers dey wit di families of dose wey di attackers kill.

President Buhari direct di commanders of di Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Military to enhance surveillance on everi front and to immediately review di security management for di affected areas.

“Di entire nation stand united in di fight against di forces of terror and evil,” di President tok.

'Match words wit action'

Benue State Govnor Samuel Ortom don appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to match im words wit action by deploying more troops to di state sake of di many killings for dia.

Ortom bin make di call on Saturday 8 March during one visit to Mgbam community for Nyiev council ward of Guma Local Goment Area of di state wey come under attack on 7 March.