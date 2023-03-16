'Oro na regular activity, e no dey target governorship election'

Wetin we call dis foto, Oro priest during di Oro festival for Ikorodu

Controversies still dey trail di restriction of movement for di Oro rites for Ikate-Elegushi kingdom, Eti-osa Local goment area of Lagos state.

Contrary to belief say di Oro na to affect di governorship election on Saturday, di Elegushi traditional council say no be true.

Dis na according to di Aro-Oba Elegushi, Chief Olalekan Bakare wey reveal dis one give BBC Pidgin.

Many for Lagos say di Oro wey dey follow di March 18 govnorship election bumper to bumper like dis be like e dey politically motivated.

Labour Party govnorship candidate for Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour echo dis thinking wen im tok for interview say, "e dey unfortunate say dis Oro rights dey seen as going in line with di Inec calendar wey make am look political".

E later enta social media to clear di air say, "Oba Elgushi don clear di air say, our festival no og affect Saturday election".

Chief Bakare explain say, "Oro no dey dey on election day. E no dey affect election at all. Na also midnight to 5AM e dey hold so e no dey affect anybodi as di Oro dey end on Friday".

E add say, "Oro dey run for midnight, pipo go dey sleep, dem no go even know say anytin dey happun. We don dey do Oro regularly. Pipo just run wit dis tori becos of say na election.

"No bodi dey affected and security dey in force as long as women no dey outside within 12 midnight and 5AM, and as long as pipo make dem just respect our culture".

How di Election for March 18 go run

Di Independent National Electoral Commission release di timetable for di voting wey dey used for di procedure.

Voting dey start by 8:30am

Present your PVC for accreditation with BVAs

Check to make sure your name dey di register of voters for dat polling unit

Get authenticated with BVAs either with fingerprint or facials.

Once dem accredit you, you go get ballot paper

Enter voting cubicle vote in secret then you fit drop di ballot paper for ballot box

You fit comot or stay 300 meters away to see how dem dey count votes.

All voting suppose hold from 8:30am to 2:30pm but any pesin wey dey ques before 2pm go still fit vote.

Wetin be Oro?

Oro festival na pure men affair for son of di soil alone and women, pikin dem plus visitors no suppose show face for road at all until di festival end.

As per tradition, evri time dem dey do Oro, no woman fit waka comot dia house.

Also woman must not look di men wey dey perform di rites, as dem dey waka from street to street.

Di belief na say any woman wey use eye see di men wey dey perform di Oro rituals go die - or something bad go happun to di woman.

Different towns for Yoruba land dey do Oro festival for different times for di year and each village get dia own way wey dem dey take do di celebration.