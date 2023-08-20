Niger Coup: Military reveal wen dem plan to return power to civilian rule

Wia dis foto come from, RTN

one hour wey don pass

Di leader of Niger Military coup, General Abdourahamane Tchiani don announce three year transition plan for im kontri.

For address wey im make inside state run television station, di head of di junta wey bounce President Mohammed Bazoum last month, say im kontri no want war but dem go defend demself against foreign intervention.

Dis na afta di West African, ECOWAS mediators enta di kontri for peace toks in last resort effort for diplomatic solution.

ECOWAS don hint say standby force dey tanda wait to intervene.

Di mata don dey look like disobedience to ECOWAS as dem dey call for reinstatement of President Bazoum.

Gen Tchiani for im unveiling of di three year plan tok say, military intervention no go dey easy.

E say "if dem attack us, e no go be di waka for park, some pipo dey tink o!"

ECOWAS don dey warn of military action if diplomatic efforts to solve di kwente no work but neva tok anytin specifically wey dem dey plan.

Di delegation also get small meeting wit di president wey dem comot, Mohammed Bazoum wey still dey detention since di coup.

Di announcement dey come with recruitment drive wia hundreds of pipo, mostly young men, sign up to enta join a volunteerforce for di event for outside military intervention for NIger.

On Friday, Ecowas defence chiefs bin reveal say dem don go finally decide wen dem enta Niger for military intervention but dem no disclose di date.

Russia don warn say military intervention for Niger go cause "long term kasala" afta di Ecowas say dem go assemble one standby force.

Di Russian foreign ministry say, dat kain intervention go destabilise di Sahel region as a whole.

Russia neva formally back di coup but di US say di Wagner group don dey take advantage of di instability.

France and di US get military bases for Niger and dem dey used to launch operations against jihadist groups for di wider region.

History of coup in Niger since independence

Niger Republic gain independence for 1960, di kontri don experience four coup wey happun for di year 1974, 1996, 1999 and 2010.

Di kontri don dey under military rule for 23 years bifor dem return to democratic goment for 2011.

On 14 April 1974, Colonel Seyni Kountché, end di presidency of Hamani Diori, wey don dey rule di kontri since 1960. Colonel Seyni Kountché wey gbab di position die for 1987.

Afta, Ali Saibou wey be di Chief of the Supreme Military Council rule di kontri till 1989, e comot for im seat for 1990. From 1990 to 1993, di kontri practice transitional goment.

On 27 January 1996 anoda officer, Colonel Ibrahim Mainassara Barré commot di democratic goment for Niger. Nigeriens bin elect Mahamane Ousmane of di Social Democratic Convention as president for 1993 but im rule end afta Bare gbab di position.

For 1999, members of di presidential guards assassinate Ibrahim Barré Mainassara for Niamey, military airport.

Afta, dem practice transitional goment for nine-month until dem hold election, wey elect Mohammedou Tandia for 1999 and 2004.

Tandia hold power from 2004 till 2010.