England v Spain: Head-to-head, predictions plus all you need know about di Women World Cup Finals

Di last time wey England and Spain play against demselves na for Euro 2022 and na England carry am

European champions England fit create history wen dem jam Spain for di Women World Cup final for Sydney on Sunday.

Di Lionesses dey look to claim di title of World Cup winners for di first time for dia history.

Standing for dia road to victory na Spain wey dey play for dia first World Cup finals for 11:00 BST for kickoff.

Who eva win go be di fifth kontri to win in di competition nine editions history.

England manager Sarina Wiegman say, "Making final dey special but dis team and di challenges we face, how we find way to solve our problems all di time dey amazing, e dey special to ve part of di finals but now we wan win am."

Di Lionesses fit win di World Cup

While di waka of England to Eur0 2022 champions bin dey smooth, dia waka reach di World Cup final get plenti potholes inside.

Dem lose three of dia stars wey follow win Euro 2022 to injuries before dis competition start - Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby. Within di World Cup nko, dem lose two oda key players Keira Walsh to injury and Lauren James to suspension. Na even penalty shootout dem manage use win Nigeria for dis dia waka.

But Wiegman side stand gidigba and don only dey behind for seven minutes wey be against Colombia for quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Walsh miss just one game as her injury no bad as dem bin fear and James go fit play for finals afta she serve her two match ban on top say she match Nigeria Michelle Alozie for back.

Wiegman work now na to decide weda to continue with di team wet waka well flog Australia 3-1 for semi finals or bing back Lauren James wet be England best tournament to di game.

La Roja don carry controversy drop one side

As dem chop 4-0 defeat to Japan for group stage, e dey shocking say Spain wey rank sixth for world don manage reach finals like dis o!

Tori of beef between coach Jorge Vilda and im players don follow La Roja throughout dis competition.

Dis go be La Roja third World Cup and since dem chop defeat by Japan, dem don dey play ogbonge game as dem bounce, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden comot di competition.

Di majority of dia team na from Champions League winners, Barcelona plus di 2021 and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

But na 19 year old forward Salma Paraluello wey don dey stamp enta pipo mind afta her winning goal against di Netherlands for di quarter-final and scorin against Sweden, for both games she come in as substitute o!

Battle of di oga dem - Wiegman v Vilda

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

As Wiegman dey get accolades sat she unite her team carry go di next level, Vilda dey face kasala since players revolt last September.

Dis na di fourth major tournament finals she dey reach in a row. She don win back to back Euros Finals with di Netherlands and England.

Di only defeat wey she get for her 38 match reign with di Lionesses na from one friendly against Australia for April and she don win 18 out of 19 matches for major tournaments as manager.

Vilda on di oda hand, don get kwente wih 15 of im players as tori dey worry pipo on top training methods and incomplete game preparations.

Kasala burst and only three of di players bin dey included for im World Cup team. So e mean say e drop ogbonge players wey win Champions League like Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon and Claudia Pina for house.

Head to Head

England and Spain neva face each oda for World Cup before. But di Lionesses don only ever lose two games for di last 13 times don jam La Roja for all competition. Dem don win seven and draw di remaining four.

Dia most recent meeting bin come for di quarter finals of di Euro 2022, wia England equalize late and only beat dem for extra-time.

Vilda recall dat game say, "na game wet we bin no say we dey on top but na di result na im mata, Sunday go be di tactical game and na final wey we go fight with everytin."