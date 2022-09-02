Ronaldo to Napoli, Luiz to Arsenal, Kudus to Everton and oda transfers wey no happun

As football transfer window don close for di summer, e get notable transfers wey happun like Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea and Ajax’ Antony to Man Utd.

At di same time e get oda high profile expected transfers wey no happun, we go look at some of dem here.

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal- Dis na transfer wey many pipo expect to happun especially seeing dat Aston Villa go lose di player for free at di end of di season as im contract go end.

Arsenal on di final day make two different attempts to sign Luiz wey coincidentally score against dem a day earlier as di Gunners defeat im Aston Villa club 2-1 for Emirates stadium for English Premier League match.

Ronaldo to Napoli- Dis na anoda transfer wey many pipo bin dey tok about before di window expire especially for Nigeria wia football fans hear say dia star Victor Osimhen fit move di oda way as part of di deal.

For many weeks now, pipo continue to dey speculate about di future of Ronaldo and how e wan move to a champions league playing club but at di end di Napoli deal no work out as some bin wan see.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Mohammed Kudus

Kudus to Everton- Highly rated Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus bin wan move to Everton in di Enlglish Premier League from Ajax and na deal wey some Ghanaians bin dey look forward to.

But at di end di fail to materialise as according to many reports di Ajax don too sell dis season and no wan become short on players.

Gvardiol to Chelsea- Dis na anoda high profile transfer wey many expect to happun but wey no see light of di day at di end.

Josko Gvardiol wey dey play for RB Leipzig na defender wey dey interest many clubs but as Chelsea show interest many think say e go happun as negotiations bin dey move well before deadline day.

Asensio to Man Utd- When Manchester United fans hear about dis transfer many of dem show interest especially after dem see anoda Real Madrid player Casemiro move to Old Trafford.