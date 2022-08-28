Paul Pogba broda promise to reveal explosive about di Juventus star

Getty Images

Paul Pogba broda don surprise di football world afta e upload different videos on im social media account.

Mathias Pogba, di broda of di Juventus star, post videos in four languages, French, English, Italian and Spanish.

Inside di videos, e dey read from one sheet of paper wia e promise to publish explosive revelations about Paul.

Mathias say e dey willing to share information about im broda Paul wey im club, fans, and kontri need to know about.

E also promise to tell di world tins about Pimenta and Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe.

International news media dey report say Paul Pogba, don bin already tok say e be di target of extortionists.

And e don issue one statement through im lawyers saying dat di videos dey “unfortunately no surprise".

Mathias, tok for di videos wey im post for im different social media account say di revelations dey likely to dey explosive, but e no give any further informate to back up wetin e dey tok.

Wetin Mathias tok for video?

Paul Pogba of France celebrates victory with broda Mathias during di 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia

Mathias kontinu to explain why e dey carry out dis action.

"Hello evrione, I be Mathias Pogba, I announce say I go soon make big revelations about my broda and Rafaela Pimenta, im lawyer, im friend, im confidant and di one we call today di most powerful for football, and di one my broda call im second mother," Mathias tok.

"I dey make dis video today because I believe say di French, Italian and English piipo plus my broda fans and even more so di French national team, Juventus, im teammates and im sponsors deserve to know certain things in order to make decision on weda e deserve dia admiration, respect and affection.

"If e deserve im place for di French national team and di honour of playing for diWorld Cup, if e deserve to be starter for Juventus and if e be reliable pesin, wey any player deserve to get am by dia side and, finally, if e dey worthy to be representative and role model for di youth of di world, for di working class and di big brands."

Mathias say e no go only discuss about im broda but e go also tok about Pimenta, and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

"Wetin you go learn about Rafaela Pimenta, di lawyer of di famous Mino Raiola, go give you idea of her professionalism, her loyalty and weda she deserve to take over from Mino Raiola," e add. "Dis go let di players of di team and dia clients know if she deserves to represent dem and look afta dia interests and future players looking for agents for dia future contracts. If Rafaela Pimienta and her team go really care about dem and dia families and if dem be viable options? "I think wetin I get to say fit interest a lot of pipo. In addition, I go also tell you things about Kylian Mbappe, di world football star, and there go be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. All dis dey likely to be explosive and make a lot of noise."

Paul Pogba move from Manchester United to Juventus on a free transfer dis year, and win di World Cup with France for 2018.

How Paul Pogba react

Getty Images

Paul Pogba say e be target of extortion and threats from organised gang.

Di Juventus and France midfielder issue one statement through im lawyers on Sunday saying dem don report di mata to di authorities.

News agency AFP, citing one source, say French police don open investigation.

"Dem dey in addition to threats and extortion attempts by one organised gang against Paul Pogba," di statement read.