Who be di Nigerian LGBTQ activist wey get chieftaincy title for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, @davis_maciyalla/Instagram

18 minutes wey don pass

One Nigerian LGBTQ rights campaigner, Davis Mac-Iyalla don become traditional chief for one community for Ghana central region.

Di pipo wey dey live for Yamonransa Nkusukum area of di region bin install am wit di chieftaincy title of Amankorehen over di weekend.

Dem dey give di role to pipo wey dem reason say go fit promote activities wey fit fast-track development for di area, even if di pesin na foreigner.

Di right-activists bin fall from palanquin as dem dey parade am through one road during di ceremony.

E say im go use im new title to fight for human rights.

Where dem bury Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba? 17th January 2023

Who be Davis Mac-Iyalla

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Mac-Iyalla na gay Christian Activist wey don dey advocate for LGBTI rights for over 20 years.

Dem born am on January 19, 1972 for Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

E be public speaker, researcher and author wey pipo dey often call to tok on di plight of LGBT Christians for West Africa.

E bin dey live and work for Nigeria until e relocate go UK.

Mac-Iyalla for one book wey e release for 2014 ”Fiyabo” wey tok about di story of im life say im be one of di first Nigerian men to come out publicly about im sexual orientation as gay.

To pursue im human rights work, Mac-Iyalla co-found di Alliance Rights, wey be di first gay and lesbian network for Nigeria, and for 2005, e establish di Changing Attitude Nigeria, di Nigerian wing of di international organisation Changing Attitude, wey support LGBTI Anglicans and to further inclusion of Anglican sexual minorities.

For one interview e do wit BBC for 2008, e say im trouble start for 2005, wen e start di Nigerian branch of Changing Attitude, one Anglican pressure group wey dey campaign for di full inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pipo for di life of di church.

E say di success of di group bin "offend di leaders of di Nigerian church", wey issue press statement to wey deny say Mr Mac-Iyalla no be practising Anglican.

E say dat statement di church post for dia website bin get repercussions for im personal safety.

"Pipo begin send me death threats by e-mail, by text messages, and it get so serious I gatz run leave Nigeria go Togo."

Oga Mac-Illaya add say as e reach Togo, e bin receive more handwritten death threat, and then for March 2008, dem attack am physically. E say pesin bin try stab am for im hand wit syringe.

E bin face stiff opposition from both di religious elite and dia lay constituents for Nigeria. Di church of Nigeria bin issue disclaimer against Mac-Iyalla on top dia website.