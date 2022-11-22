Court order Inec to resume voters registration ahead of 2023 elections

Wia dis foto come from, INECE/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, I﻿NEC bin close di voters registration for 31 July 2022

22 November 2022, 14:33 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Federal High Court for Abuja don order di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately resume Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) for 90 days before di 2023 general elections.

Justice Inyang Ewko give di order on Tuesday 22, 2022 as e tok say na constitutional responsibility of di electoral body to make adequate provision for di exercise in accordance wit di Nigerian laws.

For her judgement, Justice Ekwo also direct Inec to ensure say all eligible Nigerians no dey deprived of di opportunity to get di voters card for di general elections.

Di judgement dey come afta one Anajat Salmat and three oda pipo sue Inec afta dem suspend di CVR. Di plaintiff argue say Inec no fit stop di voter registration contrary to wetin di constitution tok.

Dem bin ask di court to order Inec to resume di exercise in accordance wit Nigerian law.

W﻿hy Inec stop di registration

Inec bin close di registration on 31 July afta dem bin first extend am. Afta di closure, dem say dem no go extend am sake of say dem don give Nigerians plenty time to register for di voters card and dem say anybody wey no do am go need wait until afta di 2023 general elections.