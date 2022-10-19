‘Dis year flood go make my two wives, 13 children go hungry’

Wetin we call dis foto, Ahmed Ubale Miga lose farmland and house to flood

25 minutes wey don pass

Like all farmers 45 year old Ahmed Ubale Miga plant im crops wen rainy season start for Nigeria months ago hoping for bumper harvest but at di moment e dey among thousands of farmers across di kontri wey dey cry afta flood destroy dia farms and hope for food all year round.

Flood don cause plenty kasala for Nigeria in recent weeks as e don kill hundreds of pipo and millions dey displaced from dia homes and means of livelihood.

Jigawa state wia Ahmed dey live na one of di worst affected by di floods and as e be say most pipo for dia na farmers wey rely on farming. Many families go need to endure hunger since flood don wash up di crops wey dem go chop.

“Dis na di worst flooding for my lifetime and I dey speak to 70 year old pipo for our town and dem say dem neva see flood like dis year own before.”

“Wetin dey my mind now na how to feed my large family all year round without my crops, I get two wives and 13 children and na my farm dey sustain us not forgetting oda extended family wey I dey helep.”

Di farmer also tok about im house wey di flood destroy wey make im family to seek shelter elsewia

“Apart from my farm I also lost my house wey me my wives, 13 children and some extended family members dey stay.”

“At di moment I dey sleep for one shop like dat wit some pipo while my family dey live wit some of my neighbours.”

E also confam say most of di flood water don dey reduce at dis time and pipo don dey see how dem go take repair dia homes and also wait for next planting season.

How e take happun

Ahmed say before di ‘master flood’ wey destroy everything three weeks ago dem bin get some kain prolonged rainfall for Miga town wey show dem sign say make dem prepare.

“We bin dey get plenty rainfall within di period so knowing wetin happun very well, we come hold meeting for di town decide say we need to take action.”

E tok say dem fill sand bags wit sand and use am to make shield for weak areas for di town wey dem know say water fit use enter.

“At dat time na our houses dey our minds not even di farms because di first thing na to protect your home.”

“So afta we put di sandbags on one particular Friday just afta 4pm na im rain start na dat one long wella and na im destroy many homes including my own and plenty farmlands plus my own for di town.”

‘Still no helep from goment’

“Days ago some goment pipo come to collect our details regarding wetin happun say dem go come helep us but nothing don happun.”

Ahmed say like am many pipo from Miga town dey sleep for either schools or wit family or neighbours.

E also mention say e go good for goment to do quick wt whateva helep dem get in mind so as to helep dem from dia current situation.

Similar pain across di kontri

From northern part of Nigeria to di south, di pain of dis year flood cut across.

Even for social media videos and fotos from flooded areas na one wey dey leave many pipo feeling sad afta dem see am.

Kogi for north central Nigeria na also one of di worst hit by di flood as waer don totally cover di road wey link di state to Abuja for northern Nigeria some days ago.

F﻿or Bayelsa state, Govnor Douye Diri don declare di situation as humanitarian crisis as floods don chase over 300 communities comot dia houses.

President Buhari direct immediate support

Wetin we call dis foto, Area wey Ahmed plant im crops before flood wash am comot

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday direct all relevant agencies to quickly do wetin dem fit do to helep pipo wey flood don turn dia lives upside down across di kontri.

For tweets on im official handle, Buhari say wetin di flood don cause for Nigeria dey sad add am say e presently don affect 33 out 36 states for di kontri including di federal capital territory Abuja.

“Last week I meet wit delegation of di govnors and I assure dem of di full support of di federal goment to helep dem sake of di flood disaster, we go work together until everything return to normal.” Di presido tok on top Twitter.

According to World Food Programme and di Food and di agriculture organisation di 2022 floods across di globe pose bad news for food security.

Di organisations mention kontris like Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan wia di food security situation dey worry.