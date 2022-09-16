Happy ending for 'Hanifa' wey miss for Kano for days

Wia dis foto come from, Hauwa Hamidan Ibrahim

one hour wey don pass

“She return from Islamic school around 5:00pm on Saturday and immediately she take her bathe she comot outside to play with oda children dat na di last time wey we see her on dat day.”

Khalifa Hudu, uncle of four-year-old year old Hanifa Usama tell BBC Pidgin as e begin tori of how im niece wey come to stay few days with am and her grandma for Gobirawa area of Kano state take loss.

“Afta one hour or so wen every child begin dey enta house afta dia play-play, Hanifa no return house and na so me and oda pipo comot to go see wetin dey happun.”

Khalifa say wen dem check all Hanifa friends house and no sign of di little girl na dia dem begin feel heat say wahala don happun.

“So next tin, we rush go report for Police station and Hisbah office, all dat time wetin dey our mind na say make anoda Hanifa unfortunate tori no happun to us.”

Hudu bin dey make reference to di case of anoda Hanifa, Hanifa Abubakar, anoda little girl wey miss for January 2022 for di same Kano. Dem later find her- but dem bin don murder her.

Di mother, Hauwa Hamidan Ibrahim tell BBC Pidgin say Hanifa visit di grandma and her uncle to spend few days with dem as she bin dey live with dem before.

“So wen dem call me dat Saturday evening say dem no see Hanifa no be small high blood pressure enta me dat time because I dey aware of wetin happun to di oda Hanifa girl for dis Kano and now my own daughter bearing di same name don miss.”

“Na so I begin worry and even I go Hisbah office to report and dem ask me her name I say ‘Hanifa’ wetin di oga tell me be say ‘anoda Hanifa miss again’.” “By di following day on Sunday, na cry I just dey cry because I dey really miss my daughter and if I remember wetin happun to di oda Hanifa, my cry go come increase.”

Wia dis foto come from, Hauwa Hamidan Ibrahim Wetin we call dis foto, Four-year-old Hanifa Usama bin miss on Saturday

H﻿ow dem find Hanifa

Hanifa mother say na so she and her family spend two days to move from one place to di oda searching for Hanifa.

Den on Monday na im miracle happun and na day wey she describe as one of her happiest ever.

“I just siddon on Monday afternoon dey tink na im call enter my phone and di pesin say Mama Hanifa dem don find your daughter.”

“I no go ever forget dat moment and how happy I be.”

Pesin wey call me na one man for Rijiyar Lemo area wey we go meet about Hanifa loss, so e call to say dem find di girl and she dey chief of di area house.

“Na later we come find out say na one woman see her alone and come carry her go her house wia she stay with her children before she later report di mata to chief of di area.”

Hanifa mama say wetin happun and how her daughter take return na sometin she for wish for di oda Hanifa tori wey her school owner kidnap and kill but pesin no fit change wetin God don destine to happun.

“For now, me and her dey like gum, since on Monday, I no dey ever let her leave my sight I no wan hear anoda tori in fact she neva comot to play outside again since her return.”

On whether she go allow her daughter visit her grandma and uncle again wia di incident happun she say of course she go allow but wetin happun go make everybody dey more vigilant about di girl movement.

Di four-year-old wey get three oda siblings go start school wen di family move to Lagos to join di father wey dey work dia according to di mama.

Wia dis foto come from, Hauwa Hamidan Ibrahim Wetin we call dis foto, Hanifa like to play with children outside dia house

Tori of di oda Hanifa wey shock Kano and Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Tori of di kidnap and murder of Hanifa shock Nigeria

Na for July dis year, High court for Kano sentence Abdulmalik Tanko wey be di Proprietor of Noble kids academy to death by hanging for di murder of im five-year-old student Hanifa Abubakar wey happun for January, 2022.

Judge Sulaiman Na Abba also sentence Hashim Isyaku wey help bury her remains to death by hanging.

While di third accused, Fatima Musa get one year imprisonment for her role as judge say she also bin attempt to kidnap Hanifa.

Wen news of Hanifa murder break for January 2022, #Justiceforhanifa trend on on social media for Nigeria.

Hanifa death trend for social media afta police discover di remains of Hanifa inside Northwest Preparatory school for Tudun Murtala area of Kano city.

Dat na di school wey she dey attend and dem arrest three pipo over di case including her teacher.