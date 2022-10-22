Meet di top five winners of MBGN 2022 wey go represent Nigeria around di world

Wia dis foto come from, MGBN_SILVERBIRD

37 minutes wey don pass

Di 2022 MGBN Silverbird don hold and 24-years old Ada Eme wey be model and event planner wey represent Abia state na im win di cvrown.

Officials bin announce Ada as di Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2022.

Di ogbonge national competition shelle for Lagos on Friday, 21 October.

Out of 37 bbeautiful girls wey compete for di crown, Ada beat di 36 odas to win di 34th MBGN edition to gbab di oppourtunity to represent Nigeria for Miss World.

Ada Eme take over from last year winner Oluchi Madubuike.

D﻿i top five winners and di international competition dem go go

All di top five winners go represent Nigeria for di international category of di title wey dem gbab.

Di new Queen, Ada Eme go represent Nigeria for di 71st Miss World pageant.

Miss Edo, Montana Onose Felix, na im gbab second, she go represent Nigeria for Miss Universe.

Miss Anambra, Genevieve Ukatu come third and go represent Nigeria for Miss Supranational event.

Miss Abuja, Ifeoma Uzogheli, dey go for Miss Ecowas.

While Miss Lagos, Lydia Balogun wey bin round out di Top 5 go represent Nigeria for Miss Tourism.

Nigeria don win Miss World once wen Agbani Darego, di Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2001 win am as di first black African to win di international title.

See oda fotos pf di Queens from di 2022 MGBN award

Wia dis foto come from, MGBNSILVERBIRD

Wia dis foto come from, MGBN SILVERBIRD

Wia dis foto come from, MGBN SILVERBIRD

Wia dis foto come from, MGBN SILVERBIRD

Wia dis foto come from, MGBN SILVERBIRD

Wia dis foto come from, MGBN SILVERBIRD Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Di second, third and fourth runner up.