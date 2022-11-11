Burna Boy, Tems and odas wey dey nominated for Mobo 2022 awards
Tems don gbab two nominations for dis year Mobo awards.
She gbab di Best International act nomination along with Burna Boy Drake among odas, as well as di Best African Act.
Tems don get ogbonge year for her career, as most recently, she bin write Rihanna comeback song afta six years away, "Lift Me Up".
Last year bin see Wizkid gbab two Mobo Awards for best international act and best African Act.
Tems bin perform for di 2021 award show as Tiwa Savage present one of di awards.
MOBO. or as dem dey call am, Music of Black Origin, na joinbodi wey dey celebrate black pipo music.
Di founder of di joinbodi na Kanya King wey borrow money on top her house to start am.
Na Ghanaian papa and Irish mama born Madam King wey bin start to make money for her family at di age of 17.
Di British award show bin start for 1996 and don host plenti artists wey include Beyonce, Rihanna, Sade, Lionel Richie among odas.
Di Awards claim say dem don help di career of artistes like Stormzy, Craig David and Rita Ora.
Best male act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block EuropeDigga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best female act
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa MayMs Banks
PinkPantheress
Tiana Major9
Album of di year
Aitch - Close To Home
Knucks - Alpha Place
Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria
Miraa May - Tales of a Miracle
Song of di year
Aitch feat Ashanti - Baby
Central Cee - Doja
Dave - Starlight
Digga D & Stillbrickin - Pump 1010
Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti - Own Brand (Baddie)
Potter Payper feat Tiggs Da Author - Gangsteritus
Best newcomer
AMARIA BB
Bru-C
Cat Burns
Clavish
Cristale
Flo
Jbee
Nemzzz
Nia Archives
SwitchOTR
Video of di year
Central Cee - Doja (directed by Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)
Knucks - Alpha House/Hide & Seek (directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - Payback (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafé)
Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - Point and Kill (directed by Ebeneza Blanche)
Mahalia - Whatever Simon Says (directed by Mahalia)
Best R&B/Soul act
Ella Mai
Mahalia
Miraa May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best grime act
Blay visionD Double E
Frisco
Kamakaze
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
Best Hip Hop act
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best drill act
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best international act
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best performance for TV show/feem
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope
Jasmine Jobson as Jaq - Top Boy
Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - Top Boy
Lashana Lynch as Nomi - No Time To Die
Samuel Adewunmi as Hero - You Don't Know Me
Best media personality
Big Zuu
Chuckie Online
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Best alternative music act
Big Joanie
Bob Vylan
Kid Bookie
Loathe
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansie
Best electronic/dance act
Anz
Eliza Rose
FKA Twigs
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
Sherelle
Best African music act
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best gospel act
Asha Elia
Calledout Music
Rachel Kerr
Reblah
Sarah Teibo
Still Shadey
Best jazz act
Blue Lab Beats
Doomcannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kayser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean music act
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best producer
Inflo
Jae5
Labrinth
M1onthebeat
P2J
TSB