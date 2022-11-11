Burna Boy, Tems and odas wey dey nominated for Mobo 2022 awards

T﻿ems don gbab two nominations for dis year Mobo awards.

S﻿he gbab di Best International act nomination along with Burna Boy Drake among odas, as well as di Best African Act.

T﻿ems don get ogbonge year for her career, as most recently, she bin write Rihanna comeback song afta six years away, "Lift Me Up".

L﻿ast year bin see Wizkid gbab two Mobo Awards for best international act and best African Act.

T﻿ems bin perform for di 2021 award show as Tiwa Savage present one of di awards.

MOBO. or as dem dey call am, Music of Black Origin, na joinbodi wey dey celebrate black pipo music.

Di founder of di joinbodi na Kanya King wey borrow money on top her house to start am.

Na Ghanaian papa and Irish mama born Madam King wey bin start to make money for her family at di age of 17.

Di British award show bin start for 1996 and don host plenti artists wey include Beyonce, Rihanna, Sade, Lionel Richie among odas.

Di Awards claim say dem don help di career of artistes like Stormzy, Craig David and Rita Ora.

D﻿i full nominees list

Best male act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block EuropeDigga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best female act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa MayMs Banks

PinkPantheress

Tiana Major9

Album of di year

Aitch - Close To Home

Knucks - Alpha Place

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria

Miraa May - Tales of a Miracle

Song of di year

Aitch feat Ashanti - Baby

Central Cee - Doja

Dave - Starlight

Digga D & Stillbrickin - Pump 1010

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti - Own Brand (Baddie)

Potter Payper feat Tiggs Da Author - Gangsteritus

Best newcomer

AMARIA BB

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

SwitchOTR

Video of di year

Central Cee - Doja (directed by Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - Can't Be Us (directed by Headie One and Don Prod)

Knucks - Alpha House/Hide & Seek (directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - Payback (directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - Point and Kill (directed by Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia - Whatever Simon Says (directed by Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best grime act

Blay visionD Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip Hop act

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best drill act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best international act

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best performance for TV show/feem

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq - Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - Top Boy

Lashana Lynch as Nomi - No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero - You Don't Know Me

Best media personality

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best alternative music act

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best electronic/dance act

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle

Best African music act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best gospel act

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best jazz act

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean music act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best producer

Inflo

Jae5

Labrinth

M1onthebeat

P2J