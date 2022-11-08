Chidinma Ojukwu dey sleep wit her foster father before she allegedly kill Usifo Ataga - Witness

51 minutes wey don pass

Gift Andrew

R﻿eporter, BBC News Pidgin

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma Ojukwu for court

Witness for di ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu and two odas over di alleged murder of Super TV Boss Usifo Ataga don tell court say di young UNILAG student bin dey get sexual affair wit her foster father before di murder case happun.

Wen di case come up in court on Tuesday, di court call up DSP Olusegun Bamidele to give evidence for case of ‘trial within trial’ wey di court initiate to determine whether Chidinma case statements for police dey accurate or not.

Di DSP wey investigate di murder case say wen dem arrest di suspects after di incident, dem keep her foster father Onoh Ojukwu for special room wia im fit receive visitors at will.

E say dis na sake of how di man bin show remorse over di offense Chidinma allegedly commit.

“Mr Onoh Ojukwu bin say e no happy over wetin Chidinma do and promise say e go help for di investigation. But while im dey wit us, we stumble ontop intelligence say im and di first defendant (Chidinma) get amorous affair, so im no dey sincere” na so di officer tok.

E say wit dat dem notice say Chidinma dey hide sometins and her foster father sabi tins about di offense wey she comit but dey pretend.

Di DSP also tell court say dem discover say Chidinma real mama bin no give her consent make di girl go live wit di foster father Onoh Ojukwu.

Na sake of all dese make police carri di man go court alongside others wey dem arrest.

Chidinma dey expected to do defense on next sitting of di court. Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourn di case to Thursday November 10 for continuation of trial within trial.

Chidinma Ojukwu don dey behind bar for over one year since authorities gbab am after dem announce di murder of Usifo di broadcaster.

She and her sister Chioma Egbuchu plus one Adedapo Quadri dey face nine count charges wey include murder, conspiracy and stealing

Di case so far

Since di case start, some witnesses don come testify for court on di mata. Dem include owner of di apartment wey di victim and Chidinma Ojukwu bin stay before im murder.

Bank officials, police investigators and gate man of di alleged murder apartment don also testify.

Wen di mata come up in court for October 2022, di court receive audio recording of conversation between di first defendant and di security man of di apartment Abubakar Mohammed.

Di court also receive video and photo evidence wey di police present to court as exhibit.

Witness also reveal how Chidinma allegedly move 5 million naira from Usifo Ataga bank account. Dis happun around di time DI alleged murder happun.

Who be Usifo Ataga

Wia dis foto come from, Usifo Ataga Wetin we call dis foto, Usifo Ataga

Michael Usifo Ataga don be Chief Executive Officer at Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

Super TV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dem base for Abuja.Late Ataga, wey im life end at 50 years of age, bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Dem bury Ataga on July 30, 2021.

Who be Chidimma Ojukwu

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu na 300 level student of di University of Lagos Unilag.

She bin dey study mass communication for University of Lagos, according to di police.She dey live wit her parents for Alagomeji area for Yaba Lagos

Chidimma be native of Abia state for south east Nigeria, according to wetin she tell tori pipo.

University of Lagos tok-tok pesin Nonye Oguama bin confam to BBC Pidgin say, di alleged murder suspect na dia student.

Until dis alleged murder investigation, Chidimma Ojukwu bin dey run part time studies for Unilag, Mrs Oguama tok.