'Na di most horrible experience' - Woman narrate how her broda allegedly stab and kill dia mama

Wia dis foto come from, Kano police command Wetin we call dis foto, Hand of suspect holding the knife e allegedly use take stab im mama

7 May 2023, 15:54 WAT New Informate 56 minutes wey don pass

25-year old Hauwa Dahiru wey dey stay Rimin Kebe area of Kano state Nigeria say, Wednesday 3rd May 2023 go remain for her memory for di wrong reasons for di rest of her life.

Na in di evening of May 3rd her 22-year-old broda Ibrahim Musa allegedly stab dia mother, 50-year-old Hajara Mohammed to death.

Late Hajara bin dey live with her three children afta di collapse of her second marriage wey produce two children before Ibrahim father request for im pikin to return to im house. Ibrahim na her second child.

“We just finish chop lunch around 2:30pm me, her and my sister before she tell us say she won visit her friend wey be our close door neighbour.”

“Afta she comot, me and my sister continue to dey gist na im Ibrahim enta around 5:30pm dey ask wia she dey.”

“Wetin I tell am be say she dey around but if e wan see am make e go call her imself not knowing say e get knife with am.”

Hauwa tok say na small time pass before dem hear am dey tok to dia mother for entrance of di house before dem finally hear her shouts as e dey stab her multiple times with knife.

“Na di most horrible experience ever, immediately, we hear her shouts we know say sometin dey happun and by di time we reach dia e don run.”

Hauwa tok say she dey aware say dis no be di first time her broda go raise hand against dia mama although she no witness dat one.

“E get time wey she and am relocate to Kaduna near her family as dem dey try get native medical help for am because at di time we dey suspect say evil spirit dey worry Ibrahim.”

“So na dat time her family say e hit her wey even make some of dem dey avoid am at di time.”

She also tok about suspicions wey some pipo get say Ibrahim dey use hard drugs.

Hauwa say e don tey wey she set eyes on Ibrahim until e visit on Wednesday.

“E don tey wey I use eyes see am because e dey stay with im father for Kurna area now and wen e show we no suspect say e dey carry knife.”

At di moment, Hauwa, her sister and oda relatives dey di house dey mourn late Hajara wey dem say na very loving and caring pesin.

‘I want justice’

Wia dis foto come from, Isa Sani Wetin we call dis foto, Di house wia dem kill 50-year old Hajara Mohammed

Aisha Mohammed wey be Hajara third child tell BBC Pidgin say di way her heart dey boil over wetin happun wetin she wan see from court and goment na justice for dia mother.

“Notin like say because na our brother make justice give am soft landing, dis na our mother we dey tok about oh.”

Even if court free am e no go fit live for dis or any oda community freely because of wetin e do, so di best even for imself na for justice to happun.

Meawhile, police arrest di suspect afta 24 hours.

Tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confam di arrest of di 22-year-old suspect Ibrahim, 48 hours afta di murder.

Di tok tok pesin wey first confam di incident on di day e happun bin tok say dem dey search all di nook and crannies of Kano to arrest am.