S﻿tate goments chop blame from federal goment sake of flood kasala

45 minutes wey don pass

“Di Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) bin come out for February 15 to paint di picture of wetin to expect, and my own agency, Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) bin follow suit.”

Dis na wetin di Director-General of NIHSA Clement Nze tok wen im appear for Channels TV Sunrise on 8 October 2022 ova di flood wey dey ravage some parts of di kontri.

Nze blame state and local goments sake of say dem no take early warnings from federal goment agencies warning.

According to Nze, di Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, bin write letter to state governors early dis year to inform dem of di kasala di 2022 floods go cause but di govnors no listen to di warning.

E say if goment take di weather predictions serious, di flood disaster no go reach di level wey e reach across di kontri.

According to di NIHSA DG, di minister also tell di state goment wetin dem gaz do before di flood.

Nze say di minister also write letter to relevant ministries like agriculture, environment and aviation to tell dem of di location di flood go happun.

Flood don cause too much kasala

Many states for di kontri including Kogi, Jigawa, Delta, Bayelsa Gombe, Anambra amongst odas dey experience floods wit lives and properties lost to dis kasala.

Lots of residents don dey displaced from dia homes and farmers don lose dia farmlands sake of dis flood kasala wey dey ravage di kontri.

Apart from di loss of lives and property wey dis flood kasala don cause, e go also affect food security.

Di Secretary of HEDA Resource Centre, Sulaimon Arigbabu wey also appear on di programme say di flood kasala don already affect food security for di kontri.

E say dis na di period wey farmers suppose dey harvest dia crops but unfortunately di flood no allow dem reap di fruit of dia labour.

“Food scarcity go dey sake of say availability na issu. Di prices of food wey dey available go go up well well. So if di Federal Goment get any strategic reserve, dis na di time to relax some certain laws around import,” Arigbabu tok.

S﻿tate goment gaz take responsibility

One Director of di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Onimode Abdullahi also appear for di programme and e tok say goment gaz take responsibility for wetin don happun.

Abdullahi say town planning and waste management boards suppose don do sometin before di water overflow di communities for dia states.

E say dem suppose don relocate residents from lowlands to areas wey dey high and wey go dey safe for di pipo.

“Political will dey needed to drive dis process and di sub-national level. E dey unfortunate say di flood don happun and dem don move di pipo out,” im tok.