Top ten best kontris to visit around di world - Telegraph ranking

12 July 2023

South Africa don emerge as di best tourist destination for di world according to one 2023 UK Telegraph Newspaper ranking.

Oda African kontris wey make di list of di 10 greatest kontris to visit for di world na Botswana and Kenya wey tanda for number seven and 10 respectively.

Every year, pipo wey dey read Telegraph dey vote for di kontris dem tink say na di best tourist destinations from dia travel experience, dem go provide foto of di kontri and tok wetin dem like about di kontri.

Dis na di first Telegraph Travel Awards wey go hold since 2019. Di organisers bin stop am sake of covid-19.

As dem resume di ranking again for 2023, dem say changes don dey for di result, as some of di kontris wey don top di list previously drop and new ones emerge as di best tourists destinations.

Di Telegraph paper dey touch 20 different categories – wey go cover everything from di airlines, favourite destinations around di world, car hire service.

Almost 300 Telegraphs readers bin vote dis year for dia favourite destinations spots on earth.

Below na di list of di top 10 kontris according to dia ranking.

South Africa

South Africa wey many pipo dey call di "Rainbow nation" na di first kontri for di world wey pipo like to dey visit.

Readers choose am as di best tourist destination for di world sake of di beauty of di kontri.

Di right-wing paper bin gush ova di beauty of Cape Town, and describe am as "a supermodel for di foot of Table Mountain".

E also hail di "fine vintages" of South Africa wine kontri and call di Garden Route "a ribbon of road-trip nirvana".

South Africa bin dey for third position for 2017 and second for 2018.

New Zealand

New Zealand bin dey lead as di most favourite kontri for di world but dia ranking drop, maybe sake of Covid. Di South Island still remain a wonder according to di report.

Maldives

For di last seven editions of di Telegraph Travel Awards, readers don declare di Maldives to be either dia second or third favourite destination.

Small-small changes don dey for di sandbar archipelago, wey cover di gentle waters of di Indian Ocean. New resorts don open and every beach na dream according to di report.

Japan

Di great tri-island nation wey dey di Far East also dey very popular among pipo choice. Pandemics, earthquakes, tsunamis, nuclear accidents – circumstance don throw dia regular problems at Japan in di last 12 or so years, and none of dem get much impact on readers affection for am as a destination.

Japan dey give glow wey dey shine above di horizon – di neon streets of Tokyo, di temples of Kyoto, di snowy ski slopes of Hokkaido, some of di planet most exotic food dey for dia according to reports.

Australia

Australia charm dey very solid – di Sydney skyline, di dark red of di Outback, di widescreen vistas of di Great Ocean Road, Queensland year-round sunshine all na wetin dey attract tourists go di konti.

Italy

Dis no be di first time readers go declare Italy as one of dia 10 favourite kontris, but dis na di first time for di last decade wey e don go high pass number 10.

Na only few kontris deliver di adjective dem fit take dey describe Italy beauty – weda from di ancient structures of Rome, or to di unchanging glamour of Amalfi according to di report.

Kenya

Doubt no dey say Kenya na one very popular African destination, particularly for a safari.

Di Maasai Mara still remain one of di finest – and friendliest – places on earth for a wildlife-focused holiday, especially if you drop in for di seasonal shifts of di Great Migration.

Dem get Indian Ocean beach resorts – of increasingly quality. And direct flights dey from London.

India

India na one kontri wey dey make pipo tink of cities and golden temples.

Delhi na one of di planet great capitals, Mumbai dey alive wit Bollywood rhythms and Victorian echoes.

Wetin dey surprising na say e take India so long to get to dis position. Dis year eighth place na di first time e don break into into di top-10 kontris club in over a decade.

Costa Rica

Di popularity of dis kontri dey easy to explain – as part of di land-bridge between two continents, e boast of beaches on both di Caribbean Sea and di Pacific.

Im forests dey rich in wildlife.

Botswana

Dis na di seventh consecutive time, readers go name Botswana as one of dia 10 favourite kontris.