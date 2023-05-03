Heavy police operation start afta gun attack for Serbian school

At least eight students and one security guard don die afta one shooting for one school for Serbia capital Belgrade.

Anoda six students plus one teacher wunjure for di attack and dem dey hospital, di interior ministry tok for statement.

Police arrest one 14-year-old student for di Vladislav Ribnikar school for central Belgrade in connection wit di Wednesday morning attack.

Di suspect allegedly use im papa gun, officials say, and dem dey torchlight to understand wetin ginger am.

Dis na di first shooting of dis type for Serbia, di kontri education minister tok.

Officers wey wear helmets and bulletproof vests block off di area around di school wey dey for di central Vracar neighbourhood, around 08:40 local time (06:40 GMT).

Officials tell tori pipo for one news conference for Belgrade say di suspect bin call di police imsef afta di attack.

Police say di shooter plan di attack since one month in advance and say im bin carry “priority list” of children to target and which classrooms im go go first.

Most of im victims dem born dem for 2009 – meaning say dem dey around 13 or 14 years old.

Di kontri education minister, Brank Ruzic, don declare three days mourning period starting from Friday, and no school go open for di rest of Wednesday.

“You no fit begin tink am wen you see di place wia di shooting happun, wetin di children don go through, and di teachers, di teachers wey try to protect di children,” im tell tori pipo.

Seven girls and one boy dey confam dead, four oda boys and two girls wunjure.

Two boys dey stable condition for hospital while one girl dey critical condition wit head injury.

“We don do operation and evri tin wey we fit do, but dem still dey fight for dia life,” health minister Danica Grujičić tok.

One teacher wey wound for di attack dey also do surgery and di minister say her life dey at risk.

Milan Nedeljkovic, mayor of di central Vracar district say doctors dey fight to save di teacher life.

You fit hear di sounds of crying parents for di streets around school hours afta Wednesday morning shooting. Some of dem still no sabi weda dia children dey alive and dem tell BBC say dem dey vex say di police neva give dem more information.

"Please tell us anytin", some dey beg di officers wey dey ground.

Odas dey call evri hospital and doctor for Belgrade wey dem sabi to see weda dem dey treat dia pikin dia.

"She get long hair and black jeans", we hear one mama dey repeat as she dey tok for phone.

Police don ask parents wey neva hear from dia children to go di nearest police station for further information.

Milan Milosevic, di papa of one of di students for di school, say im daughter bin dey di class wia dem fire di gun but she manage to escape.

"[Di boy] first shoot di teacher and den im begin shoot randomly," Milosevic tell tori pipo N1.

"I see di security guard as im lie under di table. I see two girls wit blood on dia shirts. Dem say dem sabi [di shooter] as quiet and good student. Im recently join dia class."

"I see children dey run comot from di school, screaming. Parents come, dem panic. Later I hear three shots," one student tell Serbian state broadcaster RTS.

Mass shootings no dey happun for Serbia like dat, wey get very strict gun laws, but gun ownership for di kontri dey among di highest for Europe.

Di western Balkans get hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons following wars and unrest during di 1990s.

For 2019, di estimate be say about 39.1 guns per 100 pipo na im dey for Serbia - di third highest for world, behind US and Montenegro.