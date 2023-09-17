Meet Jamila and Ayodele - Tinubu nominees as ministers of Youth

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Tinubu twitter/Jamila Bio instagram

35 minutes wey don pass

President Bola Tinubu don appoint two young pipo as ministers of youths. Di appointment come afta di president remove over 60 year old Abubakar Momoh as youth minister.

For im latest appointments president Tinubu nominate Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande as di pipo to lead Nigerian youths under im administration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don approve di nomination of Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim to serve as di Minister of Youth, pending her confirmation by di Senate of di Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Na so Ajuri Ngelale tok for statement wey e release on Sunday.

Profile of Jamila Bio Ibrahim

According to her social media profile, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim na Nigerian politician and National President of di Progressives Young Women Forum.

She also be advocate of di Sustainable Development Goals. She be Peace and Clean Nigeria Ambassador wey dey also do some humanitarian work.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim na former Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals to di Govnor of Kwara State, and State Focal Person for di SDGs, African Union Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD, and also State Focal Person Human Capital Development.

Meanwhile Mr. Ayodele Olawande na community development expert and youth leader for di All Progressives' Congress (APC).

Im, most recent work na for di Office of di Special Adviser to di President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023.