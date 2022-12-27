'Lagos lawyer wey policeman allegedly kill bin dey pregnant'

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

27 December 2022, 10:31 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian celebrity designer Toyin Lawani say Bolanle Raheem, di lawyer wey one police officer allegedly shoot and kill for Ajah, Lagos Nigeria bin dey pregnant.

For one video wey she post for her Instagram handle, Lawani wey say she be ambassador of Croston Homes Consulting - one real estate firm wey di late Bolanle dey head - say di woman chat her up just last week to renew her ambassadorship for di brand.

Lawani also reveal say Bolanle bin get belle afta she wait for eight years.

She say Bolanle na peaceful woman wey no like wahala.

"She dey very peaceful, her husband dey always ready to go, dem no get wahala.

I hear dis morning say dem shoot her for Ajah, dem go buy pizza for her daughter, dem shoot her in front of her daughter. police say make dem park, dem bin dey about to park and e shoot her for chest, she die on di spot and she dey pregnant." She tok.

Wetin happun to Bolanle Raheem?

One Barrister Yvonne wey claim say Barrister Raheem na her boss say di mata happun under Ajah under bridge as di woman dey return from Christmas service wit her husband.

Di officers be like say dem come from di Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State

She tok say Barrister Raheem family call am to narrate wetin happun to her and tell am say dem need lawyer sake of di mata.

“Di police officer na from Ajiwe station. Her husband na im dey drive, Barr. Omobolanle sit for front wit her husband,” Barrister Yvonne tok.

“Di officer ask dem to park and dem bin need di vehicle in front to move so dem fit park well, and immediately di police officer shoot at close range right into her chest.

Afta dem see wetin happun, di remaining police officers on duty dia run away,” di lawyer tok.

She say afta a while, some policemen bin come move di deadi bodi to di mortuary for Yaba witout consent from di deceased family members.

Sanwo-Olu tok sorry to Bolanle family

Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don tok sorry to di family of Barrister Bolanle Raheem and assure dem say dem go get justice ontop di mata.

Di govnor for statement ontop im Facebook page say di state go support di police wit dia investigation into di cause of di shooting wey lead to di barrister death.

“I don study preliminary report on di mata and I don instruct di appropriate goment officers to immediately get on it. We need to ensure speedy justice for di late Bolanle. Our goment no fit sit back and watch our citizens dey killed by di same law enforcers wey suppose protect dem,” Sanwo-Olu tok.

Di govnor also appeal to residents to remain calm and make dem no take laws into dia hands on di mata.

For one separate Facebook post, Sanwo-Olu say im speak with Bolanle husband and her sister and assure dem say dem go get justice ontop di mata.

Who be Bolanle Raheem?

Bolanle Raheem na lawyer, di chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting wey dey Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

She be member of di Lagos branch of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and na mother of one pikin.

Bolanle na graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.