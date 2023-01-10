Anglican Church apologise for dia links to slave trade

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

One Church of England funding body don tok sorry for dia historic links to slavery and dem promise to address di wrong of di past wit investment for affected communities.

“Di Church Commissioners dey deeply sorry for dia predecessor fund links wit di transatlantic slave trade,” di organisation tok for one statement.

Di commissioners say dem go commit £100 million ($122 million) of investment ova di next nine years to "a better and fairer future for all".

Di money go target "communities affected by historic slavery", and towards further research about church links to di practice.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wey be di highest-ranking cleric for di Church of England and head of di worldwide Anglican communion say im dey "deeply sorry" for di links.

"Dis na time to take action to address our shameful past," e add.

Di deputy chair of di Church Commissioners, di Bishop of Manchester David Walker, tok say di bodi now hope to create one "lasting positive legacy".

Di Church Commissioners for England bin dey established for 1948 partly wit one endowment from Queen Anne's Bounty, one fund wey don dey since 1704 to help poor clergy.

One report dem commission reveal say Queen Anne's Bounty invest "significant amounts" of dia funds for di South Sea Company, wey trade African slaves.

E also receive donations wey dey likely to come from individuals wey dey involved for di practice and di plantation economy.

Queen Anne's Bounty funds bin dey included into di Church Commissioners endowment wen dem set am up. E currently manage a £10.1 billion investment fund to support church activities and clergy.

Researchers dig out di slavery links by searching through ledgers from more dan 200 years ago at Lambeth Palace, di Archbishop of Canterbury's official London residence.

"Nothing we do, hundreds of years later, fit give di enslaved pipo back dia lives," di commissioners write for one foreword to di report.

"But we fit and we go recognize and acknowledge di horror and shame of di Church role for historic transatlantic chattel slavery and, through our response, seek to begin to address di injustices wey dis tin cause.”

Di Church of England don apologise before for dia past links to slavery, as Britain reckons wit di legacy of dia controversial colonial past.

For 2020, dem say di fact say some church members "actively perpetrate and profit" from slavery na "source of shame".