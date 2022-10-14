‘Flood kill my son’ - mama cry out as flood scatter communities for Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta

Wia dis foto come from, Clarkson Ikpo Diri Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey run from flood for Oboburu community, Ogba Egbema Ndoni LGA

B﻿y Karina Igonikon

B﻿BC News Pidgin

Di death of 16 year old Temedi Yerimene wey drown becos of flooding for Igbogene community for Yenagoa, di Bayelsa State capital, Southern Nigeria na one of di major losses pipo dey count for di flood palava Nigeria dey suffer so.

Di boy na from Amabulu in Ojobo community of Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa but di family dey live for Igbogene.

Tori be say di flood push di young boy into di deep canal for di area wen im and im friends go swim for di flood water close to di Bayelsa Ecumenical Centre. Mama of di boy, Yerimene tell BBC pidgin say di incident happen on Monday 10 October 2022 around 11am in di morning wen im go swimming.

"I come back from market and dem tell me say im go swim. I bin think say im go swim for di water wey dey flood for our compound until one of im friends tell me say na di flood drag am into di canal."

Efforts by di community search party wey go search for di boy no dey successful but na on Wednesday 12 October, 2022 dem find im deadibody as e float out.

Dis don add to di 500 pesins wey di National Emergency Management Agency NEMA say don die sake of di flooding disaster for Nigeria dis year 2022.

For South- South Nigeria, di worst hit states na Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States naim suffer di flooding as di water dey flow down south to empty into di Atlantic ocean.

So di flood don displace many families and communities as di flood water cover some house reach di roof and so di pipo gatz move to internally displaces pipos IDP camps for higher grounds within di areas.

For Yenagoa di Bayelsa State capital, for areas like Amarata, di pipo dey use canoe ferry demsefs in and out of dia houses as di flood don cover di Road and dia houses but dem say dem no get anywia to go so dem dey stay for dia flooded iouse like dat.

One of di flood victims, Pere Ayebabua say dia house flood since last month and jow dem dey battle with some reptiles like snake wey di flood don also bring out.

Pere add say many of dia property too don damage as di flood water don soak and spoil dem for wia dem raise dem keep.

Wetin we call dis foto, Na canoe pipo dey use waka for streets for Yenagoa di Bayelsa State Capital as flood don cover many streets

Wetin cause dis 2022 flooding?

Early in di year, di Nigerian Meteorological Agency NIMET bin predict high risk flooding wey go affect no less than 18 states becos of high rainfall and advise State goments wey go dey affected to begin prepare.

Dis along with di release of excess water for Lagdo dam for Cameroun result to di flood disaster wey dey affect many States for North Eastern, North Central, Southern East and South South states for Nigeria.

Already many families and communities dey displaced for Anambra, Katsina, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Benue, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States and deaths from di flooding dey reported in Anambra, Jigawa, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

Lots of residents don dey displaced from dia homes and farmers don lose dia farmlands sake of dis flood kasala wey dey ravage di kontri.

Apart from di loss of lives and property wey dis flood kasala don cause, e go also affect food security.

Wia dis foto come from, Madu Dab Wetin we call dis foto, Many houses dey submerged for Akinima, Ahoada West LGA for Rivers State

Areas wey dey suffer severe flooding for Southern Nigeria

Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States naim dey suffer effects of severe flooding for South-south Nigeria as many families amd communities dey IDP camps for identified Higher grounds.

For Bayelsa State, di River Nun and di tributaries wey dey receive water from River Niger and Epie creek don overflow dia banks and so dey discharge excess water into nearby settlements so many communities for six out of di eight LGAS for Bayelsa State, dat is Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Ogbia dey flooded.

While for Delta State, places like Patani, Ewulu, Oko, lllah communities in Patani, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North LGAS dey suffer flooding along with communities wey dey Ndokwa East and Warri South LGAs.

Wia dis foto come from, Desopadec Media Wetin we call dis foto, Many communities gatz move to IDP camps sake of di flood

Di four local goment areas wey make up di Orashi region for Rivers State naim dey suffer di bitter effects of di flooding.

Photo and video evidence don show hoe di flood don cover houses up to di roof level for Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West and Ogba Egbema Ndoni LGAs.

For all dis areas, both primary and secondary schools don close down and many health centres too dey closed as flood don take over.

For federal goment side, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani Gwarzo tok.

"E dey on record say over 1.4million pesins dey displaced with about 500 pesins record dead. 790,254 pipo don move comot from dia locations while 1546 pesin don dey injured.

Also, 44,099 houses dey partially damaged , 45,249 houses dey totally damaged, 76,168 hectares of farmlands dey partially destroyed while 70,566 hectares of farmlands dey completely destroyed.”

Wia dis foto come from, Ikpo Diri Wetin we call dis foto, Many pipo use canoe try escape di flooding for di communities

Wia dis foto come from, Desopadec Media Wetin we call dis foto, Farmers gatz harvest dia cassava prematurely as di flood don cover dia farms

Wia dis foto come from, Desopadec Media Wetin we call dis foto, Flood don destroy many farm lands

Wetin Goment dey do about di flood disaster?

Wia dis foto come from, Desopadec Media Wetin we call dis foto, Flood don cover many communities

Sani- Gwarzo for di emergency meeting on di flood situation for Abuja say di Federal Goment don approve di National Emergency flood preparedness and response ppan to help reduce di impact of di flood nationwide.

Dis na becos say sabi pipo for controlling flood disaster bin don tell di Committee say di scale of 2022 flooding dey like di one wey happen for 2012.

E add say di National Emergency Management Agency NEMA don give out relief materials to more than 315,000 pipo across di lines of di flooding impact.

State goments for Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states sef dey respond to di flood disaster. On Wednesday 12 October, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike release one billion naira (N1billion) to take help flood victims and set up six man taskforce for emergency relief measures to support di flood victims.

For Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri don approve an initial N450million to help relocate pesins wey dey displaced by di flood across di state to higher grounds and to provide relief materials.

Di State go relocate affected pesins for Yenagoa LGA to Oxbow Lake area and di State Heliport even as dem dey mobilise swamp boogies to strategic areas for di State capital to open up blocked canals.

Di Delta State Oil Producing Areas development Commission DESOPADEC and di State Ministry of Environment dey give relief materials and set up IDP camps for flood victims.