Gunman kpai eight pipo inside mall for latest US shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

7 May 2023, 07:54 WAT New Informate 4 minutes wey don pass

One gunman don soot and kill eight pipo wey dey shop inside one mall wey dey north of Dallas, Texas, na so emergency services tok.

Dem evacuate hundreds of pipo from di mall for di city of Allen, as eyewitnesses describe say one man bin dey fire indiscriminately at pipo wey dey waka pass.

Police say dem shoot di gunman die and believe e bin act alone.

Dem report some of di victims be pikin dem. At least seven pipo dey recieve treatment for hospital, three of dem critically ill.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd tok say dem pronounce seven pipo - wey include di gunman - dead for di scene and two die later for hospital.

One police officer "hear gunshots, carry waka go wia di gunshots dey come from, engage di suspect and neutralised di suspect", Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey tok.

Di victims' age range from 5 to 51, according to one hospital toktok-pesin.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott describe di shooting as an "unspeakable tragedy" and say di state dey ready to offer any assistance to local authorities.

US police don ask members of di public wey capture video for di scene to contact di FBI, as dem dey collect evidence.

Some witnesses describe say di gunman wear all black and wear combat gear. Footage wey dem take after di gunman death appear to show one AR-15 style rifle lying near im body.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Texas shooting: People flee as gun shots are heard", Duration 0,12 00:12 Wetin we call dis Video, Texas shooting: People run comot as dem dey hear gun shots for di mall

"I hear about 10 pops go off, den ten to fifteen more shots - we come see dis guy wey wear all black, a vest, just dey shoot at pipo," one witness tok, adding "we just go to di back of di store".

Video from di scene show how pipo dey run for cover across one car park as a series of shots ring out.

Allen get about 105,000 residents and dey 20 miles (32km) north of central Dallas.

Dem allow most adults aged 21 or over for Texas to carry a handgun without a licence, unless dem have a previous conviction. In addition, few restrictions dey on possession of rifles and shotguns. Republicans control di Texas state legislature.

At least 198 mass shootings don happun for di US so far dis year wia four or more ppipo die or wunjure, according to di Gun Violence Archive. Dat ina di most at dis point for di year since at least 2016.

One eyewitness for di mall, Fontayne Payton, tell di AP news agency say e hear gunshots through im headphones as e dey shop at H&M.

Wen dem allow pipo comot di mall, e describe seeing bodies outside.

"I pray make dem no be pikin dem, but e be like dem be pikin," e tok. "E break me wen I waka out to see dat."

Allen Mayor Ken Fulk call am "a tragic day" for di city. "Allen na proud and safe city, wey makes today senseless act of violence even more shocking," e tok on di city website.

"However, I wan commend our police and fire departments for dia quick response. Dem thorough training not to hesitate to move toward di threat likely save more lives today."

Texas Senator John Cornyn tweet say e dey "griev with di Allen community" and praise di quick response of "all of wey dey involved in responding to dis afternoon horrific incident".

Earlier dis week police for Texas bin arrest one man wey chop accuse of shooting im five neighbours, including a nine-year-old boy dead.