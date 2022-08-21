'Serial killer dey waka about for Ogun state' - Police warn

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 minutes wey don pass

Ogun State Police Command for southwest Nigeria don raise alarm say one serial killer dey move about for Remo area for Remo-North local goment area of di state.

Police tok-tok pesin, Abimbola Oyeyemi, describe how di serial killer dey operate for one statement.

"Di modus operandi of di serial killer be say e dey pretend as commercial motorcyclist, dat na "okada" and pick im targeted victim as passenger.

"E go come carry di victim wey dey mainly be women go isolated area, raped and brutally murder am in cold blood."

Oga Abimbola Oyeyemi say as di police command dey do everything possible to arrest di serial killer, e dey important to alert pipo for public to shine dia eyes.

"Make pipo dey alert and dey carefore of any okada man wey dem wan enta e motorcycle, most especially for night," di statement tok.

For safety reasons, di command also advise say make passengers try to dey demand for di phone number of okada rider wey wan carry dem for night.

Den make dem call di number to know if e dey authentic as dis go give security agencies a lead for dia investigation in case anything happun to di passenger.

Also, Ogun state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, promise di public say dem go do everything possible to fish out di serial killer very soon.

E advise pipo for public to cooperate with di police by giving dem beta and useful information wey go assist dem for di work o find out di serial killer.

Security situation na big challenge for Nigeria and di citizens, sake of attacks, kidnapping and oda crimes wey dey happun across di kontri.

For Sunday 14 August, 2022, Nigeria Inspector General of Police review di general security situation for di kontri.

E come order security to protect all schools, hospitals, health workers and critical national infrastructures around Nigeria.

Di police oga also order make police cari out regular patrols, stops and search to reduce di rates of crimes for di kontri.

Sake of dis di police ask Nigerians to cooperate as many police operatives go dey seen for strategic areas, routes and communities.

Safety tips wey police give all Nigerian citizens

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Tip 1. No use car stickers wey tok wia you dey work, especially if na ogbonge job.

Tip 2. No post pictures of your pikin for dia school uniforms or badges, protect una pikin.

Tip 3. Wen you go party, no let di band jazz you sotay you start to dey spray money, use envelope.

Tip 4. No be di pesin wey go try empty ATM machine with large withdrawal. You no need 50k for wallet to feel like man.

Tip 5. Always delete bank transaction notification especially SMS… you fit memorize your bank balance. Tear your POS/ATM receipt troway.

Tip 6. No jog wey da don dark, you suppose get sense pass that. If you fit carry pesin wey you trust follow bodi.

Tip 7. Always lock your doors, even if na just to waka outside to off gen.

Tip 8. Never-never-never ear your ID outside your work place. No bodi need to know wia you dey work.

Tip 9. Dey accountable with your parent or your spouse, make pesin know wia you dey at every point.

Tip 10. If you fitm no dey send pikin alone on errand outside your house, dem be soft targets.

Tip 11. No dey form big oga for your street with plenti donation for estate meeting, try dey modest.

Tip 12. Wen you dey give, give modestly and for private, try dey tok “I no fit spare dat kain money now”.

Tip 13. No too stay for office afta closing time, you fit do dat deadline work later or for house sef.

Tip 14. Make safety di number one tin you dey tink for your decisions always.

Tip 15. Mind wetin you dey post for social media about yourself.

