Woman hammer $1.2billion after ex-boyfriend post her naked fotos online

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di court say dem award $1 billion inside di money to set example to odas

one hour wey don pass

One court for Texas inside United States of America don award one woman $1.2bn afta dem confam say she be victim of revenge porn.

Revenge porn na wen pesin wey you and am bin dey date before decide to post your naked fotos for internet afta break up in order to put dia ex-lover into shame and depression.

Di woman wey court give DL as name in order to protect her file di case against her former boyfriend for 2022.

Di suit she file tok say di former boyfriend post her intimate fotos online to publicly shame her afta di two of dem break up.

Her lawyers for di case say di settlement na win for victims of "image-based sexual abuse" evri wia.

"While di judgment for dis case dey unlikely to dey recovered, di compensation verdict go give DL back her good name," Bradford Gilde wey be di lead trial lawyer, tok inside one statement.

Di lawyers bin originally ask court for $100 million as damages for wetin di ex-boyfriend do to DL before court shock dem wit $1.2 billion.

"Our hope be say di staggering amount wey court award for dis case go send a message to stop and prevent odas from doing dis kain bad activity," oga Gilde add.

Tori of dia relationship before break up

According to court documents, di woman and her former boyfriend begin to date in di year 2016.

During di time wey tins dey move smoothly di woman bin share intimate photos of herself wit di defendant during di relationship.

Afta dia break-up for 2021, di now former boyfriend decide to post di fotos on social media platforms and adult websites without her consent.

E also send di links of di photos to her friends and family through one public Dropbox folder.

Dem say e also get access to her phone, social media accounts and email, as well as di camera system for her mama house, wey e dey use to spy on her.

At one point, di ex-boyfriend allegedly send di woman one message wey tok say: "You go spend di rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off di internet. Evri pesin wey you go ever meet do hear your tori and go look. Happy Hunting."

DL lawyers say di former boyfriend post di materials in order to abuse di victim sexually and psychologically not forgetting domestic violence.

Di ex-boyfriend no gree show up for court during hearing but send lawyer to represent am for di case.

Di case set example for revenge porn case

Court order di ex-boyfriend to pay DL $200m for present and future wahala wey e put her into and $1billion so dat odas go use im problem as example to not behave like am again.

Dis no be di first time wey dis kain case dey enter court.

For 2018, one California woman get $6.8m afta her former partner also share explicit fotos of her on porn sites.

DL tell one Texas broadcaster say afta receiving little assistance from local police she decide to turn to lawyers wey helep her for di case.

For 2016 na around 10 million Americans report say dem be victims of revenge porn.

Many of dem na women age 18 to 29, according to one study at di time by di Data & Society Research Institute.