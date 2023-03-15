Ogun state governorship election na three horse-race

Dis 2023 govnorship election get plenti candidates from at 14 political parties, but experts dey see dis year polls as direct battle between di incumbent APC, PDP and ADC.

APC na di ruling party for di state and for Nigeria - however di former govnor of di state Ibikunle Amosun follow for pipo wey try to comot power from di incumbent sake of say dia two no dey see di same road.

Afta oga Adekunle Akinlade defect from di ruling political party di APC to di PDP, e change di political situation for di state.

Akinlade carri plenti of im supporters enter PDP and become dia deputy govnorship candidate.

Although di immediate past govnor Amosun dey support Otegbeye, di incumbent govnor Abiodun say e no dey worried. E dey depend on di APC structure to win di election on Saturday.

Di APC win di presidential election for di state over two weeks ago.

Below na di three major contenders for di seat of di govnor ahead of di Saturday election.

Dapo Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun

Dapo Abiodun na di incumbent govnor of Ogun state.

E assume office for May 29, 2023 after e win under di platform of di APC. As election season don reach again, im dey seek re-election.

Govnor Dapo Abiodun was born on May 29, 1960.

Im from Iperu Remo axis of Ogun east senatorial district. Im be business man and politician.

Di govnor political journey start just before 1998 wen dem elect am as senator under di platform of di defunct United Nigeria Congress Party.

Though im presently dey with di APC, im be founding member of di PDP for Ogun state.

For 2015, Abiodun defect from di PDP to di APC. Dat year im contest for Senate seat under di APC but loose to di PDP.

E contest for govnorship for 2019 under di APC and win di election. He is married to Bamidele Abiodun and di marriage dey blessed wit 5 pikins including di late DJ Olu.

Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu

Oladipupo Adebutu

Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu - Na di govnorship candidate of di People's Democratic Party PDP for di forthcoming govnorship election for Ogun state. Dem born am for February 1967.

Adebutu na agriculturist as im dey into many forms of agriculture including piggery. Im get one of the biggest collection of pigs for di southwest of Nigeria.

E do part of im schooling for Nigeria and Ireland. Plenti pipo dey see am as grassroot politician as im dey fully based in Iperu local community wit im family.

Adebutu enter into politics very early in life as dem vote am in as di member representing Remo Federal Constituency for 1992. E no stay long dia as military interfer wit Nigeria administration.

Afta im don try plenti time to enter di Senate and fail, Dem later vote am in again to di Federal house of reps for 2015 under di platform of PDP.

Adebutu political career get anoda set back for 2018/2019 election season. Im win party primaries, national excos of im party accept am as dia govnorship candidate for Oyo state election of 2019 but im rival collect di position thru court process.

Dis time im don come back and win di primaries and become di govnorship candidate for Saturdays election.

Biyi Otebgeye

Biyi Otegbeye

Biyi Otegbeye na di candidate of di African Democratic Congress ADC for di govnorship election for Ogun state on Saturday.

Dem born am for Ijebu Ode for 1963.

Otegbeye get degree in Insurance and another degree in law plus Masters in Financial Management and Accounting.

Im be insurance expert as e don manage plenti insurance companys.

Biyi come from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun state. Alhaji Olatunde Awonuga dey run as im deputy for di Saturday election

E bin don contest for Senate for 2015 under di Social Democratic Party SPD. Before den e don hold some goment appointments including board chairman of University.

E bin run for house of reps for di 2019. As di 2023 election dey reach e defect to APC to run for govnor but loose to di incumbent govnor.