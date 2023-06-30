Ifeoma Amuche tori her journey to learning Chinese language and graduating as one of di best

30 June 2023

Ifeoma Amuche break internet as she speak Chinese to give di graduation speech as one of di best graduating students for her school for Chongqing, China.

For dis interview wit BBC Pidgin, she tell us how watching Chinese movies help her develop interest in di language and her journey from Nigeria to China to perfect her language skill.