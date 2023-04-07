Wetin dey inside di bill wey wan stop Nigerian Doctors from japa

Di bill wey dey try to stop medical or dental practitioners wey do dia training for Nigeria from travelling abroad for find beta life, don pass second reading.

Di lower chamber of Nigeria parliament, di House of Representatives torchlight di bill wey Ganiyu Johnson wey dey represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II for Lagos sponsor.

Di bill wan make Nigerian-trained doctors and dental practitioners no get full license until dem don work for at least five years for di kontri.

Di bill na part of measures to use stop di incrasing number of doctors wey dey japa to earn beta money for oda kontris and make dia life beta.

Wetin dey inside dis bill?

Di Medical and Dental Practitioners Act CAP M379 Amendment Bill 2022 wey oga Johnson sponsor dey torchlight di way wey medical and dental practitioners just dey japa from di kontri anyhow.

Di Bill first showface for di floor of di House on 6 December 2022.

"Medical and Dental Practitioners Act na to mandate any Naija trained medical or dental practitioner to practise for Nigeria for at least five ( 5 ) years bifor dem grant dem full licence by di council.

Dis na to make quality health services available to Nigerians sake of say di growing trend of di Nigeria population and di current migration rate of di Nigeria trained medical and dental practitioners abroad," Ganiyu tok for plenary on Thursday.

Di lawmaker emphasis during di presentation of di bill say, Nigeria currently get only 24,000 licensed medical doctors wey dey available for di kontri.

According to am, na less dan 10% of di number wey dem need to meet di World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation.

Im quote di President of di Nigerian Medical Association, Uche Rowland Orjinma, wia im tok say "Nigeria require a mix of 23 doctors, nurses, and midwives per 10,000 population to deliver essential health services, according to di World Health Organisation (WHO).

Im add say a large number of Nigerian doctors dey japa to seek greener pastures for developed kontris.

About "5,600 of dem don japa go United Kingdom (UK) for di last eight years. Now, only one doctor dey available to treat 30,000 patients for some Southern states, while for di North, na one doctor to 45,000 patients."

To study medicine for Nigeria cheap

Ganiyu Johnson dey represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II Lagos

Oga Ganiyu Johnson for im presentation go ahead to compare di school fees of Medicine for di United Kingdom and oda developed kontris for di world.

Im say for di United Kingdon na 35,750 GBP - 66,500 GBP per year and di time of di course na 4 years.

For United States, according to National Center for Education Statistics, di average cost of studying Medicine dey between $ 82,000- $ 104,000, aside miscellaneous expenses wey include feeding, accommodation and oda tins.

For Canada na between 52,000 CAD to 169,000 CAD.

Im say contrary to all these big big Medicine school fees for dis foreign kontris na Nigeria own cheap pass.

"But for Nigeeria di cost of Medicine for public institutions range from 40,000 to 150,000 thousand Naira Only .

Im dey raise alarm say more Nigerian medical doctors and dentists fit still japa.

'Make NASS first stop medical tourism', NMA

Meanwhile, di Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) tell BBC Pidgin say dem go do evri tin to resist dis bill wey di lower chamber of di National Assembly dey consider.

NMA president Dr Uche Orjinma say di National Assembly dey raise alarm for problem wey dem know di solution.

Im add say di law dey target medical practioners if not make di lawmakers also put law against medical tourism for Nigeria, so dat politicians and big men wey get money no go fit travel abroad for treatment too. Im say dem no tink well about dis bill wey dem wan pass into law.

"Dem no tink well about am, e be like dem wan solve problem from di manifestation and not from di source, di origin, di cause. Make dem find out wetin dey make di doctors to japa.

For me and di Association, we go encourage di National Assembly to troway dis bill for corner while we cntinue to dey fiNd solution to di problem.

"Abeg tell dem to quickly focus on medical tourism and make bill to stop am, make dem no waste dia time on dis bill sake of say e no dey proper."

Dis law go trigger panic japa

Di NMA President also say dis law wey goment wan bring go cause more kasala for di kontri.

Im say "Di law go cause panic japa wey go lead to massive drop for di health sector" sake of say pipo wey plan to japa next year go change dia mind go dis year, so dat before di bill go become law dem don already japa.

Im tell Doctors make dem no panic say "di law no go work."

Oga Uche lament wetin medical students and doctors dey pass through for Nigeria.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say no student wey go school for Nigeria wey want to dey comfortable wey no go add dia own money, sake of say di environment wey goment school dey no dey convinient for learning.

On 15 July 2020 United Kingdom announce one new ' Health and Care Visa ' policy wey go attract di best talents for di kontri and oda parts of di world.

Di UK open dia migration window for care professionals, social workers and dia families , to boost dia National Health Service (NHS).

Di new visa policy na to make am cheaper, quicker and easier for healthcare professionals to go to UK , beginning from August .

Foreign embassies for Nigeria, like Britain, United States and Saudi Arabia , dey collect about 20 to 25 verification requests from Nigerian doctors weekly wey wan japa .

Dis translate into about 1196 applications a year. Dis na some of di issues wey Ganiyu Johnson raise for parliament.

About two years ago plenti Nigerian doctors gada for one screening wey happun for Abuja, Nigeria capital for doctors wey wan japa.

Tori be say goment para wen dem hear di news sotay dem go scatter di place.

W﻿hy Nigerians dey japa

'Japa', na Yoruba language wey mean 'to run away'.

E don become popular slang especially among Nigerians wey don tire to endure di situation for di kontri.

Yesufu bin tok say true-true pipo dey leave Nigeria for beta life abroad, dem dey also contribute to di economy of di kontris dem dey.

M﻿any pipo dey leave Nigeria sake of;

High rate of insecurity

Poor healthcare leading to careless deaths

Failure in di education system

No light and di effect on small businesses

Economic collapse

Human right violation

Di activist throw blame give foreign kontris wey dey encourage corruption for Naija leading to bad governance.