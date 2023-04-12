Ariana Grande tell fans to stop to body shame pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ariana Grande say antidepressants and alcohol affect her weight in past

16 minutes wey don pass

US Singer Ariana Grande don tell fans to dey "gentle and less comfortable" about talking about her and oda pipo body.

She tok dis afta pipo recently torchlight her appearance on social media.

For one TikTok video, she say she bin get body wey pipo "pay close attention to", so " I want address" concerns.

E dey come afta some users bin comment on her apparent recent weight loss.

Grande say dey "compare my current body" to "di unhealthiest version of my body".

Di 29-year-old US star explain say: "I bin dey on a lot of antidepressants,… and I bin dey eat poorly and dey di lowest point of my life when I look di way una consider healthy, but di truth be say I bin no dey healthy.

"I know I gatz explain dat, but I feel like maybe to dey open and vulnerable here go [mean] say something good fit come out from am. I no know but dat na di first thing. Healthy fit look different."

She continue: "Di second thing na, you no go ever know wetin somebody dey through. Even if you dey come from a place of love and a caring place, dat pesin probably dey work on something or get a support system wey dey work with dem.

"You no go ever know. So dey gentle wit each oda and wit yourself."

Musk say Twitter na rollercoaster for BBC interview 3 hours wey don pass

'Many different kinds of beautiful'

Grande, wey dem known for pop hits like One Last Time and Thank U, Next, also be actress and dey set to star as Glinda Upland for di forthcoming Wicked film, based on di musical of di same name.

She add say "beauty get different kinds," she tell fans to avoid to make "good-intentioned" comments about how "healthy, unhealthy, big, small, dis, dat, sexy, non-sexy" pipo look.

"Many ways dey to compliment somebody or to ignore something wey you see wey you no like, wey I think we fit help each oda work towards," she tok. "We suppose aim toward being safer, and keep each oda safer."

Tori be say she don previously open up about her "anxiety" and mental health issues, especially afta di Manchester Arena attack, when one suicide bomber kill 22 pipo afta her concert for May 2017.

And she no be di only star wey dem don discuss her weight mata plenty.

Last month, Selena Gomez say reasons dey why pesin body size and shape fit change. For her case, lupus medication cause her to retain water.

Wia dis foto come from, Amy Sussman Wetin we call dis foto, Singer and actress Selena Gomez also don speak out about body shaming comments

"I just want pipo to know say you dey beautiful and you dey wonderful," di 30-year-old singer and actress tell her TikTok followers.

"And yeah we get days wey maybe we feel like [rubbish] but I go rather dey healthy and take care of myself, and my medications dey important and I believe say na im dey help me. So, yeah, [I ] no be model, I no go ever be."

On Tuesday, some social media users criticise di body-shaming culture wey make Gomez and Grande bring out dis videos.

"Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande no need to go on public platform to explain dia weight gain/loss because of criticism," na wetin one pesin post, e add: "E dey nasty, cruel and unfair especially today."

For 2021, singer Adele tell Vogue say she dey "disappointed" wit di"brutal conversations" about her weight loss.

Around di same time, slimmed-down Jonah Hill bin tell im followers to stop to comment about im appearance.