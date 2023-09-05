‘Di fake doctor we catch no attend to patients' - KATH

Wia dis foto come from, KATH PR unit

5 September 2023, 12:01 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Authorities for one teaching hospital for Ghana don arrest one suspected ‘fake doctor’ for di facility.

Di man wey wear ward uniform get stethoscope for im neck as dem pursue am for di Komfo Anokye teaching hospital (KATH) on Monday afternoon.

E tok say im staff name be Dr. William Cyril Cohen even though im no fit explain wia e go medical school and wen e complete im study.

Authorities say dem no know am and im no be doctor for dia hospital.

Na so dem take am give security - wey hand am ova to di central police for Kumasi.

Viral video of di arrest

Di video wey go viral show as plenty hospital staff surround di man afta dem arrest am.

Di pipo for di video dey hustle am say im be fake doctor.

While some dey video am, odas dey interrogate am but e no fit answer di questions.

Head of public affairs for KATH, Kwame Frimpong tell BBC Pidgin say “na di director of nursing services find di man for corridor during im rounds.”

Afta she ask am say wetin e dey find, sake of say im no know am, di man tok say “im just dey pass through di hospital.”

Na so she raise alarm and di man tear race.

Kwame Frimpong tok say, “dem pursue am and catch am, hospital security question am - but e no give any proper response about im identity.”

Di ‘fake doctor’ attend to patients?

Afta di arrest, tori dey fly around say e dey possible say di pesin don attend to patients.

But Kwame Frimpong tok say dat no be true.

“Di pesin no get access to di wards and nobody go fit discharge clinical services without access to di digital system.”

Nobody go fit “attend to patients den prescribe medication if dem no dey di central staff directory,” im explain.

Dis no be di first time something like dis dey happun for di hospital.

Head of public affairs tok say, sake of plenty patients dey come di facility every day, some pipo dey come dia premises to divert some of di patients go oda facilities.

Odas too go hang around di area to extort moni from some of di patients.

Im warn di public say make dem go di designated service points for di hospital premises for attention.

“Make you no talk to pipo for di car park den corridors - those pipo go fit be outsiders wey dey come divert patients to oda facilities,” Kwame tok BBC Pidgin.