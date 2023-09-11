Baby wey dem born inside Morocco earthquake dey start life for roadside tent

Wetin we call dis foto, Khadija born her baby just minute bifor deadly earthquake strike Morocco

one hour wey don pass

Khadija baby never even get name yet, but her first home na one tent wey dey one side of di road.

Dem born her just minutes bifor di deadly earthquake wey strike for Morocco for Friday night.

Di mother and di daughter no wound, but dem evacuate di hospital wey dem dey stay for Marrakesh. Na three hours afta dem born di baby dey say make dem comot, as dem do quick check up for dem.

"Dem tell us say we gatz go due to di fear of aftershocks," she tok.

Wit dia new-born, Khadija and her husband try take taxi for early Saturday as dem dey dia way home for Taddart in di Atlas Mountains, about 65km (40 miles) from Marrakesh.

But on dia way dem find say di roads dey blocked by landslides, and dem only fit make am as far as di village of Asni.

Di family don begin to dey live for tent by di side of di main road since wen di wahala happun.

"I never receive any help or assistance from di authorities," she tell us, as she hold her baby. She dey also try to find wia she fit run comot for inside di sun but she still dey under a piece of tarpaulin.

"We ask some pipo for dis village make dem give us blankets so dat we go fit get something wey go cover us up."

Since den, dem manage to build one basic tent. Khadija tell us say she get only one set of clothes for di baby.

"Na only God we get," she add.

Friends from dia hometown bin tell di family say dia house dey badly damaged, and dem no get any idea wen dem go get somewia suitable to stay.

Growing anger

Na signs of growing frustration dey close to Khadija tent sake of di little help wey dey reach towns and villages for di rural mountainous areas south of Marrakesh.

Asni na just 50km from Marrakesh but di pipo say dey urgently need make dem deliver aid to dem.

Wetin we call dis foto, Angry crowd wey dey await help surround a local reporter for Ansi

Many angry pipo surround a local reporter, as dem aim dia frustrations.

"We no get food, we no get bread or vegetables. We no get anytin," one man for di crowd wey no want make we mention im name follow us tok.

"No one come meet us, we no get anything. Na only God and di king we get."

Since di earthquake hit, im don dey live for di side of di village main road wit im four children. Im house still dey stand but all of di walls dey so badly cracked and dem dey too scared to stay dia make e no go cllapse ontop dem.

Dey manage to return to take some blankets – na di only tin wey dem get to sleep on be dat.

As one truck drive past di crowd, some pipo try to flag it down as dem desperately hope say e dey carry food supplies. But di truck no stop.

Di reporter at di centre of di crowd dey escorted away by police, but pipo still follow dem as dem dey desperate to vent dia anger.

Tent

Some pipo say dey have receive tents from authorities, but dem no dey anywia near enough for all di pipo wey dey in need.

Nearby na Mbarka, anoda pesin wey dey live for tent.

She bin lead us through some side streets to her home wey she no fit live in.

Wetin we call dis foto, Mbarka home dey destroyed for di Morocco earthquake

"I no get any means to rebuild di house, I no know wetin go happun," Mbarka say.

"At di moment, na just local pipo dey help us."

She live wit her two daughters, son-in-law and three grand pikin.

As di house begin to shake dey run go outside. Na larger home wey don crack from foundations and begin to slide down a hill almost hit dem.