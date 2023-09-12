Olamide, Tacha, odas react to tori of singer Mohbad death

Wia dis foto come from, @Mohbad/Instagram

12 September 2023, 20:25 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Ogbonge musician and record label YBNL CEO Olamide Adedeji wey many pipo sabi as Olamide don react to di tori wey dey fly up and down about di death of musician Ileriooluwa Oladimeji Aloba wey pipo sabi as Mohbad.

Na on Tuesday evening, tori begin trend on social media say di Nigerian artiste, don die.

Di Nigerian rapper and music producer, Olamide bin post for X say “Damn! Mohmad" and add heart break emoji, e also post say "Dis life".

Dis na afta tori of di death of di 27-year-old begin spread for Twitter.

Reality TV star Tacha also post about di tori.

Details of di tori neva clear and no official confirmation don come out from im management or family.

However, plenty of im fans, oda musicians and Nigerians don dey react to di tori of im death as dem mourn and send tribute on social media.

One of im colleague, Emeka Akumefule, aka Blaqbonez post on X say, "RIP Mohbad, may you find peace."

Mohbad bin dey under Naira Marley “Marlian Records” but e comot di label for 2022.

E popular for im hit songs wey include Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) wit Rexxie wey dem nominate three times for 2022 Headies awards.